ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Top 2022 Pool Trends That are Making a Splash

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tAGG2_0glukrgp00

After spending more time at home over the last two years, the desire for a backyard to become a personal oasis has skyrocketed, and these days it’s all about the aesthetic!

Check out the 2022 pool trends that are making a splash!

“Spool”

You don’t need a huge space to take a dip in the pool in your own backyard! Spools aka small pools have been trending since they are smaller than traditional pools and take up less space! Plunge pools and cocktail pools are some of the most popular designs with the spool trend.

Plunge pools are deep enough to take a plunge in but small enough to be configured to fit into almost any backyard. Mostly for lounging and floating, these pools are best for having a chill day out in the sun.

Cocktail pools are also part of the spool family. Cocktail pools are a combination of a pool and spa and can be elevated by adding features like jets. Varying in size, they still are small in terms of pool size, but the main difference between a plunge and a cocktail pool is that cocktail pools are typically no more than four feet deep.

Because these pools are so petite, cooling and heating them throughout the year saves more energy than the standard size pool. Additionally, spools do not require as much upkeep as a large inground pool.

A Baja Shelf

If you have been around a pool in the last few years you have probably seen a Baja shelf! A Baja shelf is a ledge built like a large top step into a pool. The Baja shelf is a wide ledge varying from four to 18 inches deep. The shallow ledge is perfect for tanning, relaxing, or can double as a kiddie area!

By just extending the top step into the pool, you can give a luxurious quality to your backyard; perfect for keeping cool while basking in the sun!

Swim Up Bar

Popularized in tropical resorts around the world, swim-up bars are becoming highly sought after in backyard pools.

There are two sides to a swim-up bar: the poolside with stools built into the pool, and the dry side where others can stay dry, serve drinks, and still be a part of the socialization of the get-together.

Not only are they fun, but they’re also functional! Building a swim-up bar actually saves space by utilizing in-pool seating and can provide more space around the bar for an outdoor kitchen area.

You can go as simple or elaborate with any customized swim-up bar, and adding one will surely be a hit at the next pool party!

LED Lighting

Just because the sun goes down doesn’t mean the part has to stop! Pool lighting is nothing new, but transitioning to LED bulbs is not only energy efficient, but new bulbs now have many different lighting settings to create any outdoor ambiance.

Light up the next nighttime swim with many different color options that can easily be automated or changed through apps, a remote, or a controller pad!

Take Part in the Trends

The experts at Peek Pools can design the backyard of your dreams! Call 615-866-8800 to schedule your appointment today.

Comments / 0

Related
Real Homes

How to paint skirting boards easily: even on carpet

Knowing how to paint skirting boards in your home is one of the quickest and most affordable ways to update the space. For just the cost of a good primer and high-quality trim paint, you can breathe new life into your home. Whether you’re painting over outdated stains, painting newly installed skirting boards, changing to a new paint colour, or giving them a fresh coat of the same colour, painting your skirting boards is a project that will give that wow factor. And the good news is you can easily do it yourself!
INTERIOR DESIGN
House Digest

Do You Really Need To Separate Whites And Colors In The Laundry?

Love it or hate it, doing laundry is a necessary chore that needs to be accomplished. But, even if you take the time to read the washing directions on every piece of garment you own, can you be expected to cater to the exact cleaning needs of every item of clothing you have? That is why it might help to know a little bit more about how to properly wash your clothes in order to get the best results.
LIFESTYLE
domino

Color Complements All the Wood Details in This ’70s Home Turned Modern Cabin

“Turn at this flag on an unmarked driveway and keep going until you reach a gate.” These were the directions that designers Kate Hayes and Krista Sharif of Hayes Little Studio were given for their client’s new northeastern Georgia getaway. So it’s not surprising that they missed a turn—and that was just the first visit. “We would drive by it every time,” Hayes recalls with a laugh. The pair would regularly have to loop back to the closest town to consult locals for a better route, a tactic even delivery truck drivers have had to pick up when struggling to find the way (the bad cell service certainly didn’t help either).
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Pottery Barn Is Launching a Stylish, Accessible Home Collection

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. According to the CDC, more than one in four Americans — or 61 million people — have a disability that affects their daily lives. In an effort to make homes more accommodating, Pottery Barn is releasing a new collection called “The Accessible Home,” an assortment of furniture and decor items catering specifically to people with disabilities and those aging in place. But because these items were built with a range of bodies in mind, they can benefit anyone looking to enhance style and comfort within their private surroundings.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar Stools#Design#Pool Party#Splash
House Digest

Did Joanna Gaines' Style On Fixer Upper Inspire An Unexpected Wall Art Trend?

It can be pretty interesting to think about how everyday items that we take for granted came into use. Take wood cutting boards, for example, an item that gained entrance into North American kitchens in the early 1920s when the invention of the circular saw made it easier to cut a nicely shaped board, per Staatik. While vintage cutting boards are frequently seen as props in farmhouse designs, including those popularized by Joanna Gaines of "Fixer Upper" fame (via HGTV), they have a long history of use before they got elevated to wall art.
HOME & GARDEN
House Digest

The Property Brothers Share Their Tips For Refreshing Your Bedroom

You may know HGTV's "Property Brothers" Drew and Jonathan Scott as home renovation gurus, and with the quality of work they've done over the year,s personally and professionally, they've rightfully earned the title. These dynamic twin brothers wear a number of hats, have appeared on a number of reality shows transforming the lives of homeowners, and they created an online live mini-series through Bright that features the twin brothers providing home design advice, specifically catered to bedroom renovations, according to Architectural Digest.
INTERIOR DESIGN
House Digest

Sarah Baeumler's Top Tip For Picking A Paint Color

Choosing the perfect paint color for the interior of your home can seem overwhelming. With so many brands, textures, and far too many shades and colors to count, the task can be quite discouraging, but there is no reason for it to be. So, if you've spent many frustrating hours in a room holding paint card after paint card ranging the entire color spectrum without making a decision, then take a deep breath because there's advice from an expert that may help you out. Designer, entrepreneur, and HGTV personality, Sarah Baeumler knows a thing or two about bringing out the beauty of each room. Along with her husband, Bryan Baeumler, the two have hosted several shows on HGTV, including "Renovation Inc.," "Renovation Island," and "House of Bryan," according to IMDb. She's also the founder of a self-named holistic lifestyle brand that sells everything from furniture and home decor to apparel and scented candles, as per the Sarah Baeumler website.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
homedit.com

Sherwin Williams Window Pane – Light Bluish-Green Paint Color

Sherwin Williams Window Pane is a light bluish-green paint color that brightens any room. The pale hue has a watery quality and a coastal vibe. Moreover, it works in any style of interior. What Color is Sherwin Williams Windowpane?. Sherwin Williams Window Pane (SW 6210) is a very light blue...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

The Surprising Thing Real Estate Experts Want You to Know About Paint Color Trends

The faded, matte eggshell walls of your grandparents’ home are a thing of the past. These days, home paint colors come in every shade from robin’s egg blue to velveteen green, and every month, there seems to be a new hot paint color hitting the market, with posts of vibrant and unusual kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms going viral. But even if three of your neighbors on your block are painting their kitchens millennial pink, should you pursue whatever colors are trending near you?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Real Simple

The 6 Best Adirondack Chairs for Lounging, According to Our Testing

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Adirondack chairs add an instantly cozy feel to any outdoor space, whether you're sitting around an open fire pit or enjoying a cup of coffee on the front porch. These deep-seated chairs are unrivaled when it comes to comfort—not to mention durability. To find the best, we tested 20 Adirondack chairs in our Lab and evaluated them based on setup, comfort, support, adjustability, design, durability, and value.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

We Tested (and Rated!) Every Dining Table at West Elm — Here Are the Best to Suit Your Style and Needs

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Dining tables are an essential investment for the home, and the model we choose can say a lot about us. The size, shape, materials, and finishes not only provide a glimpse into our day-to-day but also show how we appreciate food. Perhaps your table is used more for remote work or crafting than it is for dining and entertaining. Regardless of how your dining table serves you and your household, choosing the right one matters. As your Personal Shopper, we visited the Brooklyn headquarters and storefront of West Elm to check out every dining table on the floor. Just as we did with their sofas, we sat at every table (multiple times!) to determine the perfect match for every style and need. Read on to find the West Elm dining table that’s best for you.
BROOKLYN, NY
SPY

A Stylish Lidded Laundry Hamper Won’t Put a Damper on Your Decor

Click here to read the full article. Laundry is the kind of chore that you can’t get around doing; there’s only so long you can go before dipping into your backup reserve of ratty boxers and novelty underwear. And while there’s not much you can do to make laundry less of a chore, you can at least make the process as tidy as possible. One of the best ways is by investing in a laundry hamper with a lid. A laundry hamper with a lid will make it easier to keep your laundry from overflowing, which will help prevent you from...
HOME & GARDEN
homedit.com

Sherwin Williams Eider White Is Your Under-The-Radar Color Choice

Sherwin Williams Eider White is a great all-around white paint color that brightens up any space. It can even lighten up a room that has little light because it’s airy and bright. Once you explore the tricky undertones in this paint, you’ll find lots of places to use it.
HOME & GARDEN
ARTnews

Add Bright Color to Your Art Projects with the Best Liquid Watercolors

Click here to read the full article. Similar to ink, liquid watercolor is a concentrated dye- or pigment-based solution providing brilliant, transparent color that can be diluted with water to achieve varying hues. Valued for their color strength and fluidity, liquid watercolors are a versatile material used in much the same way as tube and pan watercolors for creating paintings and washes. Some solutions are also suitable for use in calligraphy, fountain pens, and airbrushes. A popular choice for use in classrooms, student-grade liquid watercolor can be applied using a wide range of tools to develop fine-motor skills; it can...
DESIGN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy