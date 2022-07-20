ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

ACM Awards to Return to Prime Video for 2023 Awards

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM

Prime Video announced the return of the Academy of Country Music Awards, in collaboration with the Academy of Country Music and MRC, which will livestream exclusively for a global audience in 2023 from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The 2023 awards show, the 58th annual ACM show, is set for Thursday, May 11, 2023. Additional details, including award submissions timeline, hosts and performers, and ticket sale details, will be confirmed in the months ahead.

The renewal comes on the heels of the 57th annual awards, which was the first major awards show to stream live exclusively for a global audience and delivered a nonstop concert event that put fans at center stage across Prime Video, Amazon Music, Amazon Fashion, Amazon Freevee, Amazon Live, and more. The 2022 ACM Awards, which recently received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination, is still available on demand on Prime Video, Amazon Freevee, and Amazon Music Unlimited as it originally aired, as well as in an encore edition that contains only the performances. Exclusive merchandise from the biggest names in country music and limited-edition 57th ACM Awards products are still available in our ACM Awards storefront.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by MRC Live & Alternative. Raj Kapoor will serve as executive producer, bringing experience from his work on previous ACM Awards, as well as the Academy Awards, Grammy Awards, numerous Vegas music residencies including Shania Twain, and large-scale concert tours including Jason Aldean, Jonas Brothers, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, and Carrie Underwood. Damon Whiteside is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music.

“We are thrilled to once again bring the Emmy Award-nominated Academy of Country Music Awards to our global audience,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “The 2022 show gave viewers an immersive, fan-first nonstop event, showcasing the ability to create dynamic experiences across Amazon even after the live show ends. We are excited to join with the Academy of Country Music and MRC for 2023 once again and to help redefine the award show experience for fans.”

“The Academy is proud to extend our relationship with Amazon to once again deliver the ACM Awards live to a global audience on Prime Video,” said Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside. “The March 2022 show was a defining moment for the ACM and a huge step forward for country music, allowing audiences around the world to see their favorite artists perform live and be recognized for their excellence. We can’t wait to take the show to a new level for fans with an exciting new venue and integrated partnership with the Dallas Cowboys.”

“This was a paradigm shift for the Academy of Country Music Awards to move to streaming in its 57th year and we owe its success to the impressive team at Amazon who unlocked tremendous value across their services,” said MRC Live & Alternative President Adam Stotsky. “We are excited to name Raj Kapoor as Executive Producer and to deliver an immersive experience that continues to unlock a powerful value proposition for artists and consumers alike and presents country music in a new and different way on a global stage.”

“Country is a cornerstone of Amazon Music,” said Ryan Redington, VP of music industry at Amazon Music. “This year’s event paved the way for an incredibly powerful, cross-Amazon collaboration for one of the biggest country music moments of the year and we look forward to expanding to new heights in celebration of the 2023 nominees.”

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards will mark a return to Texas for the first time since the landmark 50th ACM Awards, which took place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington in 2015. Ford Center at The Star in Frisco opened in 2016 and serves as the state-of-the-art practice facility for the Dallas Cowboys, as well as the home for many major sporting events throughout the year. The 58th ACM Awards will be the first awards show to take place at Ford Center.

The 2022 show, hosted by Dolly Parton with co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, was a two-hour nonstop concert streamed live globally on Prime Video from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The night featured an all-star lineup of memorable moments and collaborations, including 22 performances from 28 artists including all three hosts, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist BRELAND, Brothers Osborne, Blanco Brown, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Kelly Clarkson, Jordan Davis, Brooke Eden, Walker Hayes, Lady A, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Maren Morris, Parmalee, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Brittney Spencer, Chris Stapleton, Mitchell Tenpenny, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson, and Chris Young. In the lead-up to the live show, the Official ACM Awards Red Carpet Show streamed live on Prime Video and was hosted by Priscilla Block, Kristin Cavallari, Zuri Hall, and Elaina Smith, giving fans the party before the party and access to all the excitement from the carpet, along with special performances by duo Kat & Alex and ACM Award-winner Tenille Townes. The show was executive produced by R. A. Clark, who for over two decades has steered the ACM Awards to excellence. He oversaw the Emmy-nominated production team and was instrumental in launching the show’s new home on Prime Video.

The Academy’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year, was awarded to Miranda Lambert for the first time. Her wins at the 57th ACM Awards bring her total ACM Awards count to 37, making her the most awarded artist in ACM Awards history. Lainey Wilson led the night in total wins with three, followed by Lambert and Carly Pearce with two wins apiece.

Comments / 0

 

