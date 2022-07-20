Nashville Soccer Club Signs United States Men’s National Team Defender Shaquell Moore

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 19, 2022) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today the signing of United States Men’s National Team Defender Shaquell Moore through the 2025 season, with an option for 2026. In order to sign Moore, Nashville SC first acquired his discovery priority from CF Montréal in exchange for $50,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money.

Moore will be available for selection upon receipt of this International Transfer Certificate.

“Shaq has all of the positive attributes that we look for on both sides of the ball, as well as on and off the field,” said Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs. “He has the ability to be a key contributor in our group, and we are so pleased to have him join us here in Nashville.”

Moore, 25, joins Nashville SC from CD Tenerife of LaLiga2 where he made 101 appearances across all competitions in the past three seasons.

The right back, who spent the entirety of his professional career in Spain following his debut at CF Huracán Moncada at 18 years old, has earned 174 appearances in eight seasons playing also for Real Oviedo Vetusta, Atlético Levante UD, CF Reus Deportiu in different divisions in Spain.

In 2017, Moore became just the fourth American player at the time of his appearance on Oct. 29 to play in a LaLiga match for Atlético Levante UD, joining Kasey Keller, Jozy Altidore and Oguchi Onyewu. Moore was just 20 years old at the time of his LaLiga debut.

At the international level, Moore has earned 15 caps for the United States Men’s National Team following his debut on June 2, 2018, in a friendly against Ireland. His first international goal came on July 18, 2021 in the first minute of play against Canada in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup. Moore’s goal proved to be the game-winner in a 1-0 contest that placed the U.S. MNT in first place going into the knockout stage of the competition.

In the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, Moore appeared in all six matches including a 55-minute shift against Mexico that saw the United States defeat El Tri 1-0 in extra time to win the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.

In his most recent international caps, Moore appeared in four matches at right back in the U.S. MNT’s 2022 FIFA World Cup™ qualification to Qatar.

Be a part of Moore’s Major League Soccer Debut with Nashville SC. Visit www.NashvilleSC.com and follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Spotify.