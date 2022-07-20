Election day brigs voters to the polls

DENTON — Red and blue, yellow and black, green and yellow and violet and white. These were the signs trying to out grab the attention of the voters. The primary election took place on July 19 and all the Caroline candidates were scrambling around the county to connect with the community and get their message out one more time.

There were candidate volunteers placed discreetly off the street and a specified distance from the doors, who were handing out water bottles and snacks. Clearly marked were signs saying, “No electioneering beyond this point.” They waved to every voter driving their car in to the polling parking lot.

Inside the polling stations in Denton and Preston there was an almost reverent quiet. This is the American sacrament — free and fair elections. One vote, one person. There was the choice between electronic voting and the old fashioned paper ballot. People seemed to prefer the electronic option and were willing to wait in line a little longer for those machines. It was as hushed as a library.

“I think we will do 350 maybe. I have seen an uptick in voters that are turning out, and I have seen quite a few new voters as well. We have quite a few that are first time voters. We are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. It’s a long day. Nothing new this year, but I think COVID threw people off a little bit. Some don’t know that we are going back to our regular precincts,” said Stacey Gardner, chief judge at the Denton Volunteer Fire Company on 400 South Fifth Avenue.

“When you have a good team, all things go well. I have 15 on the team. Training, training, training. The chief judges get trained for everyone’s job, because we will have to problem solve for everyone. Just in case,” said Gardner.

Sitting outside the Denton polling station were supporters of Circuit Court Judge Heather Price, who is running for continuance in office.

“We have been here since 6:45 a.m. I think a lot of people have already decided who they are going to vote for. We are pretty lucky out here in Caroline County. People try to be active in the community, which I think is a wonderful thing,” said Barbara Martin, who was volunteering to promote Price’s campaign.

One person who had cast her vote was Joyce Wooters.

“It went excellent, smooth. No problem. Seemed like a little people voting at this time. I like coming in and doing it in person,” Wooters said.

Approaching the Preston Volunteer Fire Department, an impressive array of campaign signs came into view.

Both candidates for the $174,433 per year, 15-year Circuit Court Judge position were reached by cell. Both Price and Maureen Keogh had been campaigning since the early morning.

“It is an exciting day. We are going poll to poll and meeting folks as best we can. Greeting people, saying hello when they come in and out. And covering as much territory in the County as we can. The jeep is out, but it is too hot for the dog. I have put a lot of work into the campaign trying to meet as many folks as possible around the county. It has really been an honor for me to get to talk to folks and I think it will make me a better judge. I am very hopeful that the election will turn out in my favor. Meeting all the people has been the highlight of this process,” said Price.

Keogh said, “I am just staying in touch all over the county. We just left Ridgely, and we have been in Greensboro. I have knocked on every door that I could find in this county. I went through 2,000 cards that I handed out knocking on doors. I gave out my last 76 on Sunday. I would say I have gone through more shoe leather than elbow grease.”

Frank Bartz, a candidate for Caroline County commissioner, extended a friendly hand.

“I want to thank everybody for their support. It has been a great campaign. All the commissioner candidates have been great. I look forward to the results and hope that I came out on top and serve the citizens of Caroline County,” said Bartz.

“COVID has affected voters. You see that with mail in, people want to mail in and stay away. People don’t want to be bothered on the day of the election,” Bartz said.

Commissioner Dan Franklin, who is running for sheriff, said, “It has been very busy, very hot and very good. We aren’t allowed to approach voters, they call it, ‘No electioneering,’ but a lot of times the voters come over to us and say hi to us where we are standing, which is a really, really nice thing. My main stops today are going to be Denton, Preston and potentially Greensboro. I am grateful to all the voters who elected me in 2014 and again in 2018 for county commissioner. I am hoping they will take all my experience in law enforcement and county government and put that together and see me as the best choice for the next sheriff in this year’s election.”

Away from all the colorful campaign signs, the sanctuary of the polling station was air conditioned and quiet. There were unspoken rules like don’t ask, “Who did you vote for?” The poll captains in Preston watched the flow of people- sometimes in clumps of five and at other times none.

“Everybody seems excited to come out and participate. We are at 187. We may get 300. We might have a lunch rush. We might get to 400. We are seeing a lot of voters wanting to vote the electronic way where the computer makes all the selections. It takes longer that way. It is exciting to see the whole process play out and to see your community members come out and participate. That is awesome,” said Letitia Nichols, chief judge in Preston.

In Goldsboro, voter turnout was slow as residents trickled in to fill-in their ballots. By 3 p.m. only 112 people had been in — but the polling place at the local volunteer fire department had a crowd of about 15 closer to 5 p.m. as folks started to make their way in after work.

Greensboro’s community hall was a bit more active earlier in the day with 195 voters in to vote by noon. The races for county commissioner and circuit court judge were forefront in voter Melyssa Dunn’s mind this primary race. “We need to get a change and people want a change,” Dunn said, joking, “You can’t complain if you don’t get out and vote.”

Another voter, who wouldn’t share her name because she was related to two of the candidates on the ballot, said although she felt the incumbent commissioners had served the county admirably, it was time to mix it up and get in some new blood.

Hannah Combs also contributed to this article.