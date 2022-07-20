ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, GA

A-CC Commissioners extend COVID emergency, mask “mandate”

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KzVxe_0gluieX200
FILE - Mask wearing during the pandemic (FOX23)

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners, in a special session last night at City Hall, extended the local emergency order on coronavirus. It’s the measure that allows the County to impose a mask mandate in local government facilities. Masks can be mandated by local businesses, or they can opt out of the face covering requirement.

From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated Athens-Clarke County’s COVID-19 Community Level as High in its latest data report on Thursday, July 14, 2022. The report, which is updated weekly on Thursday nights, previously reported Athens-Clarke County’s COVID-19 Community Level as Low as of Thursday, July 7.

Based on the Mayor and Commission’s extension of a local declaration of a local state of emergency at their Regular Session on June 14, 2022, masks are required in public spaces and private entities, with some limited exceptions, regardless of vaccination status when Athens-Clarke County is in a high community level. Private entities must opt-in to the mask requirement as per an executive order from the governor. The current local declaration is scheduled to expire on July 20, 2022, unless renewed, amended, or rescinded by the Mayor and Commission.

The Athens-Clarke County Unified Government’s response policy requires all employees and members of the public, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face masks in any indoor, shared, or public ACCGov space and on Transit vehicles when Athens-Clarke County is in a period of high COVID-19 community level. Additionally, internal ACCGov operations during high community levels include capacity limitations for ACCGov buildings, in-person ACCGov meeting limitations, and distancing measures.

CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level. New COVID-19 admissions and the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied represent the current potential for strain on the health system. Data on new cases acts as an early warning indicator of potential increases in health system strain in the event of a COVID-19 surge. Using these data, the COVID-19 community level is classified as low, medium, or high.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
11Alive

Athens-Clarke County taking steps to decriminalize marijuana

ATHENS, Clarke County — Athens-Clarke County commissioners are taking steps to decriminalize marijuana in the community. On Tuesday at a special called session meeting, commissioners proposed a new local ordinance that would decriminalize the possession of marijuana amounts that are less than one ounce. Athens Clarke County District 5...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

CCSD updates coronavirus policies for new school year

The Clarke County School District, gearing up for the August 3 start of a new school year, posts new coronavirus policy information on the school district website, saying masks will encouraged and provided but, for now, not required for students and teachers in schools in Athens. From the CCSD website…
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarke County, GA
Government
Clarke County, GA
Coronavirus
Clarke County, GA
Health
County
Clarke County, GA
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Government
WGAU

Local briefs include First Lady’s visit to Athens

First Lady Jill Biden is due in Athens this afternoon: she and US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will visit the University of Georgia. UGA is the last leg on a three-state for the wife of President Joe Biden. A committee that is looking at the proposed redevelopment of the Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
Justine Lookenott

Local women use their faith, experience to support others in Forsyth County fighting to stay sober

Courtney and Kelly Senados opened a sober living house in Forsyth County on July 15(Image by Courtney Senados) (Forsyth County, GA) Courtney Senados spent two and a half years in and out of sober living homes in California during her struggle with alcoholism. Today, at six years sober, she credits those houses for playing a huge part in helping with her recovery.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#The Mask#The Mayor And Commission
Monroe Local News

One lane of SR 316 to be closed due to road maintenance

WHAT: Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) has closed one lane of SR 316 due to road maintenance work.. WHERE: SR 316 in Gwinnett County in the area of Cedar Ridge Road. One lane will be blocked off Eastbound. Expect delays. Advisory: Exact times may change due to weather or...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Repairs to College Station could total $460,000

Emergency repairs to College Station Road now have a price tag attached. It could cost Athens-Clarke County as much as $460,000 to fix westbound lanes on College Station Road, after a broken water main rendered the road unsafe for automobile traffic. The base bid from contractor E. R. Snell was just under $370,000; the bid also includes $70,000 for contingencies and an incentive of up to $20,000 for completing the work before the August 12 deadline.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic clinic must face false claims trial, kickback allegations

Athens (Ga.) Orthopedic Clinic will have to face trial on some accusations that the practice violated the False Claims Act through kickback-related Medicare and Medicaid claims, according to an order from Georgia's Middle District court. Rebecca Hockaday, former COO, accused the practice and other defendants of submitting false claims for...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

CCSD names new Communications Director

The Clarke County School District names a new Director of Public Relations and Communications. The job goes to veteran teacher Cyndee Moore. Moore will head a PR department will operate under the office of the Clarke County School Superintendent. From the CCSD website…. The Clarke County Board of Education approved...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Two arrested for human trafficking in Georgia

ATLANTA – Two men were arrested for the human trafficking of a Georgia teen victim by the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit. Attorney General Chris Carr announced the arrest of Daniel Horne and Gregory Benoit for solicitation, statutory rape and aggravated child molestation involving a 15-year-old female victim. The arrests stem from an ongoing investigation by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Piedmont leases former Walmart for expansive medical offices

COVINGTON – Piedmont has leased 25,000 square feet of space in the Shoppes at Martin’s Crossing, about 1 mile from the Piedmont Newton Hospital campus, for medical offices. The shopping center will be renamed Eastside Crossing and is adjacent to the popular Eastside Trail. Renovations are slated for completion in early 2023.
COVINGTON, GA
Red and Black

Athens homelessness service providers adjust to heat

The heat in Athens this summer has been “no joke,” said Stacey Sexton, a local woman who is currently experiencing homelessness. Many people would agree with Sexton’s sentiment — the heat can make spending almost any amount of time outside feel unbearable. In Athens, the heat sometimes poses more danger than just discomfort. Spending time outside in high temperatures can cause heat stroke or heat exhaustion, which can be deadly.
ATHENS, GA
The Georgia Sun

GoFundMe campaign set up for Georgia investigator who was diagnosed with Leukemia

A Banks County investigator, who Sheriff’s officials say can solve a case with just a phone call, was recently diagnosed with Leukemia. Investigator Dennis Elrod of the Banks County Sheriff’s Office is hospitalized and receiving treatment. Friends and family are asking for the community’s help paying for the lifesaving medical treatment Elrod needs and a GoFundMe page has been set up on Elrod’s behalf.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
23K+
Followers
79K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy