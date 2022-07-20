ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temperatures and humidity crank up through the weekend; heat wave likely

By Kellie McGlynn
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne word to sum up the forecast: HOT. The rest of the week will be about the persistent heat, as we're at the start of the hottest and stickiest stretch of the summer so far and a heat wave that likely lasts through Sunday. This heat wave won't be...

The heat is on through the weekend with a week-long heat wave likely

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, hot, and more humid. High: 93. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Low: 73. Monday was about oppressively high humidity and a few rounds of downpours and thunderstorms. The rest of the week will be about the persistent heat, as we're at the start of the hottest and stickiest stretch of the summer so far and a heat wave that likely lasts through Sunday. This heat wave won't be known as much for its intensity, as highs will remain in the low to mid 90s each day. However, it will have a long duration, lasting through at least the weekend and perhaps even sneaking into early next week, before a return to more seasonably warm mid to upper 80s about a week from now. A thunderstorm or two on Thursday may briefly cool you down, but it's an otherwise hot, humid, and mainly dry stretch between now and the start of the weekend. Thunderstorm chances will increase Sunday and especially Monday, ahead of a cold front that should hopefully break the heat wave early next week. Odds favor the hottest temperatures to occur over the weekend, with mid 90s and even record challenging highs on Sunday.
