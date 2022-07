Thursday evenings in Whitefish now have a little extra spice with the addition of Latin Nights at Casey’s Bar. The recurring themed night was created by Whitefish residents Hyesun Jang and Carl Wright as a way to introduce a new cultural aspect to the town and also create an adult-centered dance class — something that the couple found was lacking in the Flathead Valley. Additionally, following the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when people within communities were often isolated, Jang and Wright wanted a way to bring the Whitefish community together in a positive way where people could be active, learn something new and enjoy the company of others.

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 9 DAYS AGO