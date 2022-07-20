ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

Philip Nelson Lehner

Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish Pilot
 2 days ago

Philip Nelson Lehner, 82 of Whitefish, passed away July...

whitefishpilot.com

Barbara Anne Olson

Barbara Anne Olson

Barbara Anne Olson, 80, passed away at her home in Whitefish on July 15, 2022. Barbara is survived by her husband Dennis Olson. No services are planned at this time. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services are caring for the family.
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Sibyl Myrna Kegel Hughes

Havre, Montana; Mojave, California; Whitefish, Montana. Early, on a Sunday morning Sibyl was granted her well-earned wings and reunited with her loved ones gone before. Sibyl was born to Charles W. Kegel and Doris Kegel of Havre, Montana. She attended school in Havre, graduating in 1960. She went on to work as a legal secretary while attending college at NMC. During her college days, she met and married the handsome J.D. and the two were married May 1963 in Havre, Montana and shortly after moved to Mojave, California. Sharing 59 years united together. To this union came four children. She loved her kids and all children but Josh, Jake, Jack, Garrett, Caylan, Gabby, Reid, Cole and Annaka were her most beloved!
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

History - Looking Back for July 20

50 Years Ago July 20, 1972 The District 44 board of education was expecting to receive bids on a new junior high gymnasium. A report from Price Construction Co. of Missoula estimated the cost of the metal building at $180,000. The cost of the building, if bids were at the estimate, could be covered entirely by insurance payments resulting from the destruction of the old gym by fire last summer. 40 Years Ago July 22, 1982 The preliminary proposal for the Whitefish City budget called for about a four percent increase in local property taxes. Don Morrison, city manager, briefed the council on the preliminary...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Participants announced for Great Fish Community Challenge

Seventy Flathead Valley nonprofit organizations will participate in the eighth annual Great Fish Community Challenge hosted by Whitefish Community Foundation Aug. 4 to Sept. 16. The Great Fish Community Challenge is a six-week charitable giving campaign in which donors can choose to give to multiple nonprofit organizations with a single...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Looking Back for July 6

A look back at past Pilot articles compiled by Julie Engler. The Montana State Highway Commission informed the council that the highway commission is proceeding as planned and will remove the traffic signal light from the corner of Spokane and Second Streets. The signal lights will be replaced with a four-way stop sign system.
Whitefish Pilot

Man pleads not guilty to charges linked to Whitefish shooting

A Rollins man accused of firing a gun from a vehicle in Whitefish in May that injured a bystander with a ricochet pleaded not guilty to amended charges on July 6. Wilson Dane Huyser, 33, entered the plea before Judge Heidi Ulbricht during his arraignment in Flathead County District Court. Initially charged with felony criminal endangerment following the May 14 shooting, prosecutors later added one count of assault with a weapon.
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Latin Nights dance lessons offer lively cultural experience

Thursday evenings in Whitefish now have a little extra spice with the addition of Latin Nights at Casey’s Bar. The recurring themed night was created by Whitefish residents Hyesun Jang and Carl Wright as a way to introduce a new cultural aspect to the town and also create an adult-centered dance class — something that the couple found was lacking in the Flathead Valley. Additionally, following the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when people within communities were often isolated, Jang and Wright wanted a way to bring the Whitefish community together in a positive way where people could be active, learn something new and enjoy the company of others.
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

City considers new annexation policy that would simultaneously rezone property

The Whitefish City Council held a work session last week to discuss the city’s annexation policy and rezoning procedure and consider a more streamlined approach. According to the city, land is annexed so that city services such as municipal water and sewer can be made available to the property; it results in taxpayers equitably sharing the cost of city services. When a property is annexed into the city, the parcel needs to be reassigned to an appropriate city zoning district.
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Annie Oakley at the Whitefish Community Library

Annie Oakley is coming to our area to share a fascinating part of American history, including not only the most famous woman sharpshooter but also historic figures who crossed her path, including Buffalo Bill Cody, Chief Sitting Bull and famous newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst. The public is invited to...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Severe storm drops damaging hail across Flathead Valley

A severe thunderstorm ripped across parts of the Flathead Valley on Thursday evening, dropping lime-sized hail on some locations. Trent Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula, said his office received a significant number of reports of ping pong and golf ball-sized hail that damaged vehicles and homes along the storm’s path.
KALISPELL, MT
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Whitefish Pilot

Alpine Theatre Project leads library summer activity

Alpine Theatre Project provided the fun for Whitefish Library’s Summer Adventure on Thursday, June 30. ATP’s Luke Walrath, AKA “Chief Evangelist,” shared tidbits about the theatre, and led body and voice warmups to an enthusiastic group. Next Walrath passed out parts and read a picture book:...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

City Council preview for July 18

Whitefish City Council meets on Monday, July 18 beginning at 7:10 p.m. at City Hall. Council meetings are also available for participation remotely through Webex. For more information, visit the city’s website at www.cityofwhitefish.org or call 863-2400. Individuals are encouraged to provide written public comment to the City Clerk,...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

City should deny dock variance request on lake

They want what they want, and everyone can deal with it. Birch Hill, a homeowner’s association south around the lake from The Lodge at Whitefish Lake requests a variance from the City of Whitefish (first the request goes to the Whitefish Lake Association) to extend its dock out 20 more feet. Neighbors say the reason for the extension is adding more and bigger boats.
Whitefish Pilot

The Springs residents in Fourth of July spirit

Mariel Cole, a resident at The Springs at Whitefish, was prepared for Independence Day with her red, white and blue yarn. Cole is the leader of the Knit Wits, comprised of about six community residents. The group started as a prayer shawl ministry for community members, and today it meets weekly to knit or crochet small items to then sell.
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Bud and Marilyn Wilhelm

Please join us for an open house to celebrate the lives of Bud and Marilyn Wilhelm. The open house is on Saturday, July 2 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at The Moose Lodge in Whitefish, 230 W. 10th Street.
Whitefish Pilot

Shotgun-toting man made death threats; now faces charges

A man accused of threatening to kill someone with a shotgun outside of a Whitefish area bar over the weekend now faces an assault with a weapon charge. Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office arrested Aaron Douglas Glenn Kupka, 36, after responding to a report of a confrontation involving guns about 1:33 a.m., July 9. He is being held in the county jail on a $50,000 bond. According to court documents, a witness told authorities that he spotted Kupka — who had threatened to kill someone with a firearm — headed toward the bar toting a shotgun. Seeing the weapon, the...
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish Pilot

