A man in Upper Macungie Township, Pennsylvania, was rushed to the hospital after police responded to a call at his Fogelsville home. The 28-year-old man was in cardiac arrest with a 15-foot snake wrapped around his neck. It’s unknown if the snake was a pet or if it got into the man’s home somehow. Either way, police were able to shoot the snake in the head without causing further injury to the victim. They then uncoiled the snake from the man’s neck and rushed him to the hospital. His condition is currently unknown as well.

FOGELSVILLE, PA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO