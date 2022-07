JD Sports has said it expects another year of record profits after sales continued to grow last month despite pressure on customers’ finances.The high street chain told shareholders before its annual general meeting on Friday that like-for-like sales increased by 5% over the five months to June, compared with the same period last year.As a result, its pre-tax profits for the current financial year “will be in line with the record performance” in the year to January 2022, it said.The company delivered a £654.7 million pre-tax profit over the year after surging demand for its sportswear.The Lancashire-based business also confirmed...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO