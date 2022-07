Bryan Harsin knew the topic before he stepped to the podium at SEC Media Days in Atlanta on Thursday. So he addressed it before taking the first question. The Auburn football coach was on vacation during the offseason when rumors started flying about the new coach, questioning everything from how he handled his football team to infidelity in his marriage. In the end, the administration conducted an official inquiry into the program, but the damage lingers, at least in the perception of Harsin and his program to outsiders.

AUBURN, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO