ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Wickremesinghe elected new president in crisis-hit Sri Lanka

By KRISHAN FRANCIS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KBldI_0gluffx200
Sri Lanka Army soldiers patrol outside the Parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) (Rafiq Maqbool)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — Sri Lankan lawmakers chose six-time Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as president Wednesday to succeed the ousted leader who fled the country in a vote that risks reigniting political turmoil in the troubled South Asian island nation.

He said he has spent 45 years of his life in Parliament and is happy it has given him the honor of becoming president. “I need not tell you the status our country is in. Now that the election is over we have to end this division. We had 48 hours to stay divided but from now on I am ready to have a dialog with you," he said, asking other political parties to work with him.

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed Wickremesinghe as prime minister in May, hoping to bring stability to a country engulfed in its worst economic crisis in memory. Wickremesinghe became acting president after Rajapaksa fled the country last week and resigned by email.

Wickremesinghe, 73, is a seasoned politician with wide experience in diplomatic and international affairs. But he is unpopular among voters who view him as a holdover from Rajapaksa’s government. Protesters outside the president's residence were chanting “Go home, Ranil” after his election.

The vote of 134 lawmakers put Wickremesinghe ahead of former government minister Dullas Alahapperuma, who received 82 votes. The Marxist candidate had three.

Wickremesinghe will serve the remainder of Rajapaksa's term, which ends in 2024. Rajapaksa fled the country and resigned by email last week after protesters furious over the country's economic collapse stormed his official residence and took over key state buildings.

As president, Wickremesinghe now has the discretion to appoint a new prime minister.

Presidents in Sri Lanka are normally elected by the public. The responsibility falls on Parliament only if the office of president becomes vacant before a term officially ends.

That has happened only once before in Sri Lanka when then-Prime Minister Dingiri Banda Wijetunga was chosen by Parliament uncontested in 1993 after former President Ranasinghe Premadasa, father of the current opposition leader, was assassinated.

The economic crisis has left Sri Lanka's 22 million people struggling with shortages of essentials including medicine, fuel and food while the government negotiates a bailout with the International Monetary Fund. And the resulting political crisis has left worries about whether a new government will be enough to fix the economy and placate a public furious at its politicians' failures.

Serving in a double role as the finance minister, Wickremesinghe has been leading the crucial IMF talks. He has delivered weekly addresses in Parliament cautioning that the path out of the crisis would be difficult, while also pledging to overhaul a government that increasingly has concentrated power under the presidency.

The public, however, sees him as a holdover from the Rajapaksa government that led the country into economic catastrophe.

Only a few lawmakers had publicly said they would vote for Wickremesinghe given the hostility against him. Dozens of lawmakers loyal to Rajapaksa whose homes were burned down by protesters in May were said to be backing Wickremesinghe on the assurance that he would severely punish the perpetrators and maintain law and order.

All 225 members of Parliament including the speaker were eligible to vote on the ranked-choice ballot. Two members abstained and a few ballots were declared invalid.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

CIA chief Bill Burns on Wednesday blamed "dumb bets" on high-debt Chinese investment as a factor in Sri Lanka's economic collapse, saying it should serve as a warning to other nations.

CIA chief Bill Burns on Wednesday blamed "dumb bets" on high-debt Chinese investment as a factor in Sri Lanka's economic collapse, saying it should serve as a warning to other nations. But nations should look at "a place like Sri Lanka today -- heavily indebted to China -- which has made some really dumb bets about their economic future and are suffering pretty catastrophic, both economic and political, consequences as a result.
WORLD
The Guardian

‘The family took over’: how a feuding ruling dynasty drove Sri Lanka to ruin

Dilith Jayaweera can still recall the moment he realised Sri Lanka was hurtling, unstoppably, towards financial ruin. It was around October 2021 and Jayaweera, a Sri Lankan media magnate and close friend of the Sri Lankan president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, had invited Basil Rajapaksa, the president’s younger brother, who was also the finance minister, to join him for dinner.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS News

Sri Lanka lawmakers elect new president after former leader flees

Sri Lanka votes in six-time Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as president after its former leader fled the country and resigned by email amid the worst economic crisis in the country's history. But the protesters blame the government for the country's financial woes and the election of a former so-called "holdout" from the government comes with some controversy.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ranil Wickremesinghe
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Sri Lanka#Imf#Economy#Colombo#South Asian#Parliament#Marxist
BBC

Sri Lanka's tea farmers struggling to survive

Leaves from the lush green tea estates covering the hills of central Sri Lanka end up in cups across the world. Tea is the island's biggest export, normally bringing in more than $1bn a year, but the industry is being hard hit by the unprecedented economic crisis. Most of Sri...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Fleeing Rajapaksa's cash handed to Sri Lankan police

Millions of rupees in cash left behind by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa when he fled his official residence in the capital will be handed over to court on Monday, police said. "The cash was taken over by the police and will be produced in court today," a police spokesman said.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Sri Lanka
The Independent

Dinesh Gunawardena: Rajapaksa ally and president’s schoolmate is Sri Lanka’s new PM

Veteran politician Dinesh Gunawardena has been sworn in as the new prime minister of Sri Lanka amid the ongoing economic and political turmoil in the country.The 73-year-old is the leader of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) political party and has served as an MP, cabinet minister and leader of the house in parliament.Mr Gunawardena took oath on Friday along with 17 other members of the new cabinet in the presence of president Ranil Wickremesinghe, who also briefly served as prime minister just months back, reported the Sri Lankan newspaper Daily Mirror.His appointment comes as the prime minister’s post...
INDIA
International Business Times

Sri Lanka's Acting President Declares Emergency

Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency, according to a government notice released late on Sunday, as his administration seeks to quell social unrest and tackle an economic crisis gripping the island nation. "It is expedient, so to do, in the interests of public security,...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Sri Lanka lawmakers to pick new president among PM, 2 rivals

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s prime minister and acting president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, will face two rivals in a parliamentary vote Wednesday on who will succeed the ousted leader who fled the country last week amid huge protests triggered by its economic collapse. Wickremesinghe, a six-time prime...
ASIA
BBC

Sri Lanka: President Rajapaksa to resign after palace stormed

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has announced he will step down after protesters stormed his official residence and set the prime minister's house on fire. Neither the PM nor the president were in the buildings at the time. Hundreds of thousands descended on the capital Colombo, calling for Mr Rajapaksa...
WORLD
ABC News

Sri Lanka's newly elected president sworn into office

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- Veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Sri Lanka's new president Thursday to take charge of a nation bitterly angry he was chosen to handle the country's unprecedented economic crisis. Wickremesinghe took his oath before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya at a ceremony held in Parliament...
WORLD
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
101K+
Followers
114K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy