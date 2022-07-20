ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, NJ

Pizza Knight Soft Opening Starts Today in Hackensack

By Boozy Burbs
 2 days ago

Pizza Knight, a new pizza business, has announced a soft opening today.

boozyburbs.com

Korean Fried Chicken Chain is Coming to Northern Valley

Don Chicken, a Korean fried chicken restaurant, is expanding with a location in Closter. Along with upcoming locations in Ridgewood and Englewood, there's locations in Fort Lee, River Edge and Palisades Park. The menu (View Menu) includes a number of options including crispy, spicy soy, hot & spicy, sweet...
CLOSTER, NJ
Daily Voice

Amazon Fresh Opens In Paramus: Here's How It Works (PHOTOS)

New Jersey's first-ever long-awaited Amazon Fresh store has finally opened its doors in Paramus (scroll for photos). Throngs of people crowded into the air-conditioned 40,000-square-foot store on E Ridgewood Avenue store Thursday, July 21, curious to see how the futuristic shopping experience works. There are two ways of shopping: With...
PARAMUS, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Romantic Restaurants for Date Night in North Jersey

With such a wide array of restaurants in the area, it can be hard to choose the right one for date night. There are many factors that contribute to a romantic setting — it could be the lighting, the music, the ambiance, the decor, and — of course — the food and drinks. Since there are truly just so many romantic spots in Essex County and beyond, we decided to craft a guide to the must-visit romantic restaurants in the North Jersey area. We already rounded up romantic Montclair area restaurants for you to choose from, but decided we needed something even more comprehensive. Read on to learn about the most romantic North Jersey restaurants for your next date night.
RESTAURANTS
hobokengirl.com

The Best Ice Cream Shops to Try in Northern NJ

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream. That's how we feel this summer because there are too many great ice cream parlors to get to across Northern New Jersey. Whether you're team cup or ice cream cone (ICYIMI, a Hobokenite invented the ice cream cone), there are so many places to get this treat — both with and without toppings. From classic old fashioned, handmade scoops to newer ice cream making methods like rolls, there is something for everyone. Keep reading for a list of the best ice cream shops in Northern NJ.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Haruvi family sells off half its NYC rental empire for $139M

After years of acrimony and legal wrangling, the Haruvi family has sold off a major piece of its Manhattan apartment empire. Landlord Peter Hungerford's PH Realty Capital paid $139 million in May for about half of the family's portfolio, records show. The dozen properties, which combine for more than 200 units, are concentrated mostly on the Upper West Side, plus two buildings on First Avenue in Midtown East.
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ.com

Beat the heat in N.J. at these 13 water parks and splash pads

A version of this story first published in 2018. Yes, there's a "day" for everything. So you shouldn't be surprised that Thursday, July 28, is National Water Park Day. The day was founded by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, which has some of the country's biggest water parks, but was meant to be celebrated by parks both big and small.
NEWARK, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: Mike’s Pasta Shoppe, East Rutherford, NJ

Mike's Pasta and Sandwich Shoppe has expanded to East Rutherford with Mike's Pasta Shoppe. The original business in Nutley from Michael Carrino and Michael Cosenza – both industry veterans – opened in 2019 and offers menus that include items like sandwiches, salads and a huge selection of pasta.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
newjerseyisntboring.com

Happy National Hot Dog Day! 22 Iconic New Jersey Hot Dog Spots

Happy National Hot Dog Day! (It's also National Hot Dog Month) If you love hot dogs, I've compiled a list of the most iconic, popular, unique, and classic hot dog places around New Jersey. Be sure to scroll until the end of this list since they are ordered alphabetically.
RESTAURANTS
96.1 The Breeze

Two New York Restaurants Named Top 50 In The World

New York is known for its amazing people, culture, and food and you know we love to eat. Recently the world's best restaurants have just been announced and two restaurants from New York made the list. In London, one of the most prestigious awards on the plant, the 2022 iteration of The World's 50 Best Restaurants were announced and New York was well represented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
themontclairgirl.com

Mayfair Farms in West Orange Closes After 80 Years in Business

West Orange's popular wedding and banquet hall, Mayfair Farms, has closed after eight decades in business. The owners shared the announcement earlier this month after closing shop on June 30th. Mayfair, located at 481 Eagle Rock Avenue in West Orange, was an iconic location known for having beautiful wedding receptions and events. Read on to look back at the history of Mayfair Farms.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
rew-online.com

Print House Officially Opens for Leasing in Hackensack￼

The first phase of one of the most anticipated and largest residential redevelopment projects in New Jersey is now open for leasing along Hackensack's historic waterfront as Russo Development, The Hampshire Companies and Fourth Edition Inc. introduce the Print House, a mixed-use community, featuring luxury residential rentals.
HACKENSACK, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Korean Hot Dogs Are Coming to Rockland County

Kong Dog, a chain of Korean corn dog shops, is opening a location at Palisades Center in West Nyack. This will be the second store in New York (there's one in Albany) and ninth overall in the US. Their brand of corn dog's toppings includes choices such as Hot...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

