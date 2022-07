The 24 Hours of Le Mans is going to be interesting in 2023. After Toyota dominated the race for five years in a row, the 2023 racing season is going to bring back some fierce competition. One of the makers that will make a return is Porsche, and its new 963 LMDh prototype race car was unveiled at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed. At its unveiling, Porsche announced that in the next few months the racer will be put under extreme testing to prepare for the IMSA GTP and WEC Hypercar classes. Youtube user Lanky Turtle spotted the 963 LMDh during one of these testing session at the Sebring Raceway in Florida.

