2 dozen Kentucky teachers chosen for Achievement Awards

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Two dozen Kentucky educators have been chosen for Valvoline Teacher Achievement Awards and will compete for the Kentucky Teacher of the Year title.

The 24 teachers are Rebecca Brewer, Norton Commons Elementary (Jefferson County); Ashley Buchanon, Rockfield Elementary (Warren County); Kelly Gates, Pride Elementary (Hopkins County); Amber Hays, Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center (Henderson County); Shannon Kay, New Haven Elementary (Boone County); Julie Moore, School for the Creative and Performing Arts at Bluegrass (Fayette County); Melinda Richardson, Clay City Elementary; Cassandra Walden, East Bernstadt Elementary; Caitlin Buckley, Kentucky School for the Deaf; Angela Dilts-Pollock, Farnsley Middle (Jefferson County); Nathaniel Green, Newport High; Danielle Hicks, Clinton County Middle; Justin Mitchell, Franklin-Simpson Middle; Mandy Perez, Crittenden County Middle; Rhoda Whitaker, Whitesburg Middle; Charlena Williams, Hancock County Middle; Cathy Conley, Knott County Central High; Eddie Groves, Ohio County High; Tina Henry, Boyle County High; Robin Kemp, Highlands High (Fort Thomas Independent); Victoria Mohon, Christian County High; Lauren Niemann, Fern Creek High (Jefferson County); Amber L. Sergent, Woodford County High; and Steven Thomas, Green County Area Technology Center.

The teachers will be honored in September, and the Kentucky Elementary, Middle and High School Teachers of the Year will be announced, the state Department of Education said. The 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year will be named from the group of three finalists.

