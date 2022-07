The damaged Highland Post Office lobby is now open for post office box holders, but still no retail services. Construction crews are still on site. The Spinal Column has been unsuccessful during the closure period to get anyone from the Highland faculty, the USPS office in Detroit or Washington DC headquarters to officially comment on the potential opening date and reconstruction progress. People at the facility have chosen not to comment either on or off the record because they are not authorized. The current Postmaster has been unavailable during the past month.

HIGHLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO