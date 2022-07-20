City hosts free WorkHawaii job fair

Oʻahu homeowners have two more months to apply for a property tax exemption for fiscal year 2023. Taxpayers must own and occupy the property as their primary residence. Homeowners under 65 years of age can deduct $100,000 from the property value and pay taxes on the remaining balance. Those who are 65 and older can deduct $140,000 dollars — but you must be 65 on or before June 30 to be eligible.

HONOLULU COUNTY, HI ・ 22 HOURS AGO