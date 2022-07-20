City hosts free WorkHawaii job fair
There's a free job fair hosted by the City and County of Honolulu's WorkHawaii Division on Monday July 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Outdoor Galleria at Dole Cannery.
There's a free job fair hosted by the City and County of Honolulu's WorkHawaii Division on Monday July 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Outdoor Galleria at Dole Cannery.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 1