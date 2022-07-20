ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

City hosts free WorkHawaii job fair

By Linda Dela Cruz
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QeOC8_0glueZdl00

There's a free job fair hosted by the City and County of Honolulu's WorkHawaii Division on Monday July 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Outdoor Galleria at Dole Cannery.

Comments / 1

Related
KHON2

Hundreds of tools for rent at HNL Tool Library

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For those working on summer projects around the home, there is a place on the island to rent tools and avoid purchasing expensive items that may only be used once or twice. The HNL Tool Library opened in 2016, its executive director Elia Bruno said the idea came to him as he […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

New Central Oahu court facility, state office complex gains traction

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A new Wahiawa Civic Center, an important piece of this Central Oahu community that's been in the works for decades, is finally moving ahead. This week, Hawaii doled out a $48-million contract to Honolulu contractor Ralph S. Inouye to begin the demolition of the current Wahiawa Civic Center and construction of the new project.
WAHIAWA, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu County, HI
Government
City
Honolulu, HI
County
Honolulu County, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
KHON2

Kahului Lani adds more affordable senior housing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A blessing was held for the second phase of the Kahului Lani senior affordable apartments in Kahului on Maui on Tuesday, July 19. The blessing was coordinated by Catholic Charities Housing Development Corporation. Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News...
KAHULUI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu high-rises guzzle electricity. A new law is aimed at changing that

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a significant step to attack climate change, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed a measure into law Wednesday that’s aimed at making high-rises more accountable. Under the Better Buildings Benchmarking program, buildings larger than 100,000-square feet will need to track and report their consumption of energy,...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Honolulu homeowners may qualify for this tax exemption

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Homeowners who live on their property can file a claim for a home exemption to reduce property assessments and taxes, according to the City and County of Honolulu. To qualify for the exemption, homeowners must own and occupy their property as the principal home. If the...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fair#Dole#Workhawaii Division
hawaiipublicradio.org

Oʻahu takes a closer look at its energy usage with new law

Oʻahu is taking a closer look at its energy usage with a new bill signed this week. Honolulu City Council Bill 22 will require property owners to report their total energy and water consumption every year. Mayor Blangiardi signed it into law Wednesday. The bill only applies to properties...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
KHON2

Hawaii favorite Kilani Bakery struggles with inflation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A local favorite bakery is struggling to keep its head above water as inflation continues to rise. Kilani Bakery in Wahiawa reports losing $20,000 just last month alone. “We got hit hard with the $20,000 loss, it’s significant and unless we raise our prices there’s no...
WAHIAWA, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Oʻahu homeowners have 2 more months to apply for a property tax exemption

Oʻahu homeowners have two more months to apply for a property tax exemption for fiscal year 2023. Taxpayers must own and occupy the property as their primary residence. Homeowners under 65 years of age can deduct $100,000 from the property value and pay taxes on the remaining balance. Those who are 65 and older can deduct $140,000 dollars — but you must be 65 on or before June 30 to be eligible.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Fill your tank to benefit Hawaii charity

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Aloha Petroleum, the gasoline marketer for the Shell brand in Hawaii said selected Shell gas stations across Hawaii will have the chance to participate in its Giving Pump campaign to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Hawaii. Motorists are encouraged to participate by pumping gas...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy