Virginia Caribbean Music and Food Festival on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — Despite the heat, plenty of people in Hampton Roads found ways to safely spend time under the sun on Saturday. In Downtown Norfolk, the 21st Annual Norfolk Latino Music Festival drew large crowds to Town Point Park. Returning faces and newcomers, like Roberto Morales, lined the...
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - When we say “It’s on Us” at Coast Live, we mean it! April Woodard visits Coalescence Coffee Company in Norfolk, becoming a barista for a day and surprising customers with free coffee as part of Coast Live's "It's on Us" series. Check out...
NORFOLK, Va. — Fresh laundry and a new haircut are things some of us may take for granted. For people experiencing homelessness, these things are sometimes hard to come by. Leaders at Calvary Revival Church are hoping to change that with their inaugural “Summer Homies Festival” hosted by the church’s nonprofit outreach program, Revive Community of Virginia.
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Your thermometer isn’t the only thing rising right now in Hampton Roads. COVID-19 cases are also getting higher in Eastern Virginia. Right now, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Isle of Wight and Southampton County are all considered areas of high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
More than 200 people withstood Saturday’s heat and brilliant sunshine to dine at the Fifth Annual Fish Fry in Exmore. The event, coordinated by barber and entrepreneur Korey Finney and more than 30 relatives, will result in a $500 donation to the Ruth Wise Scholarship Fund in Exmore.
NORFOLK, Va. — Way back when, the phone books - big and bulky, yellow and white - were something we relied on almost every day. Pre-internet, they were one of the most important tools to bring family and friends, and buyers and sellers together. The Yellow Pages were used...
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Plans have been scrapped to turn part of Harbor Park into a temporary casino following an address “issue” that could have possibly opened up the city to a lawsuit. Instead, the planned HeadWaters Resort & Casino announced plans this week to build a temporary casino facility from the ground up on the […]
NORFOLK, Va. - After a recent marine incident deemed the Spirit of Norfolk a total loss, the Spirit of Mt. Vernon ship will accommodate its summer bookings. Booked guests who were impacted by the incident have been contacted directly to either rebook their experience for a future date, or cancel and receive a full refund.
As students at the College of William and Mary were preparing for final exams in Earl Gregg Swem Library, Stacey Harris was preparing for a fresh start in Williamsburg as the College’s new Dean of Students. She began her deanship in May, hearing students ring the bell for graduation and seeing the special aspects of student life at the College in full bloom.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although no one managed to get the correct numbers from Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, three lucky Virginians still won big. According to Virginia Lottery, a resident in Chesapeake bought a ticket online, missing only the Mega Ball number and winning one million dollars. The...
HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Jamin Davis knows the life of military children. He grew up with two military parents and understands the challenges that can come with the lifestyle. "Just yesterday I was one of these kids that was on Fort Stewart Hunter Airfield in that area down in South Georgia," the Commanders' linebacker recalled.
NORFOLK, Va. — Auto thefts are a growing problem in Hampton Roads, and now Norfolk police are warning some cars are easier to steal than others. Police in Norfolk and in Virginia Beach said they've gotten hundreds of reports of stolen cars, which is significantly more than in previous years.
RICHMOND, Va. — U.S. Marshals in Richmond arrested a man Wednesday night who had been wanted for several violent crimes through the Hampton Roads area. Thursday, a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service said Brian Askew, 35, had been taken into custody. The Department of Justice had previously identified...
Are you planning your next breakfast food trip but you don’t know where to go just yet?. The coastal city in southeastern Virginia is a popular tourist destination not just for its beautiful beaches and rich history. It’s also a culinary mecca, with its many breakfast plates guaranteed to...
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting its third job fair as it ramps up hiring efforts for its opening in 2023. The latest job fair is set for Saturday, July 23, and will focus on opportunities across all departments in the casino including IT, security, finance, human resources, marketing, hospitality (food servers, bartenders, cooks, etc.), and table games/dealer training (blackjack, poker, craps, roulette, etc.), and more.
