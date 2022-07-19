ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Virginia Caribbean Music and Food Festival on Coast Live

By Coast Live
WTKR
 5 days ago

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Berkley Supermarket Owner Mike Palmer stops by Coast Live...

www.wtkr.com

WTKR

"It’s on Us" at Coalescence Coffee Company on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - When we say “It’s on Us” at Coast Live, we mean it! April Woodard visits Coalescence Coffee Company in Norfolk, becoming a barista for a day and surprising customers with free coffee as part of Coast Live's "It's on Us" series. Check out...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Free showers and haircuts for the homeless at Norfolk church

NORFOLK, Va. — Fresh laundry and a new haircut are things some of us may take for granted. For people experiencing homelessness, these things are sometimes hard to come by. Leaders at Calvary Revival Church are hoping to change that with their inaugural “Summer Homies Festival” hosted by the church’s nonprofit outreach program, Revive Community of Virginia.
NORFOLK, VA
easternshorepost.com

Exmore Barber and Over 30 Relatives Host Fifth Annual Fish Fry Fundraiser

More than 200 people withstood Saturday’s heat and brilliant sunshine to dine at the Fifth Annual Fish Fry in Exmore. The event, coordinated by barber and entrepreneur Korey Finney and more than 30 relatives, will result in a $500 donation to the Ruth Wise Scholarship Fund in Exmore.
EXMORE, VA
Mike Palmer
13News Now

13News Now Vault: The rise and fall of the phone book

NORFOLK, Va. — Way back when, the phone books - big and bulky, yellow and white - were something we relied on almost every day. Pre-internet, they were one of the most important tools to bring family and friends, and buyers and sellers together. The Yellow Pages were used...
NORFOLK, VA
flathatnews.com

“I remember going home and saying, ‘I really hope they call because it really did already feel like home.’” : The College welcomes new Dean of Students Stacey Harris

As students at the College of William and Mary were preparing for final exams in Earl Gregg Swem Library, Stacey Harris was preparing for a fresh start in Williamsburg as the College’s new Dean of Students. She began her deanship in May, hearing students ring the bell for graduation and seeing the special aspects of student life at the College in full bloom.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Virginia Beach, VA — 20 Top Places!

Are you planning your next breakfast food trip but you don’t know where to go just yet?. The coastal city in southeastern Virginia is a popular tourist destination not just for its beautiful beaches and rich history. It’s also a culinary mecca, with its many breakfast plates guaranteed to...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth casino holding latest job fair Saturday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting its third job fair as it ramps up hiring efforts for its opening in 2023. The latest job fair is set for Saturday, July 23, and will focus on opportunities across all departments in the casino including IT, security, finance, human resources, marketing, hospitality (food servers, bartenders, cooks, etc.), and table games/dealer training (blackjack, poker, craps, roulette, etc.), and more.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

