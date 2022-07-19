ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Homeland Security Investigations Birmingham targets threats to public safety leading up to The World Games

By Submitted
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Birmingham conducted a four-week joint operation as part of The World Games Human Exploitation Task Force that comprised federal, state and local law enforcement. The operation, dubbed,“Operation Games STOP” (Strategic Trafficking Operation) targeted human exploitation-related offenses, drug trafficking and other public safety...

Homewood Library Foundation 7th Annual Block Party

After a two-year hiatus, the Homewood Library Foundation Block Party is back on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Homewood Public Library. Entertainment will be provided by local band, the Kensingtons, who formed during the pandemic on Kensington Road in Homewood. Kids' activities include a rock-climbing wall provided by Mountain High Outfitters, face painting, chalk art and more!
HOMEWOOD, AL
#MakerGirlGoesMobile to the Homewood Public Library

The Homewood Public Library is excited to host MakerGirl, an organization focusing on STEM and improving digital skills for girls aged 7-15 on Wednesday, July 27. MakerGirl has educated more than 5,100 girls through their program across the country and through their exciting #MakerGirlGoesMobile initiative. Since their 2016 initial tour, MakerGirl has partnered with libraries, Girl Scouts, summer camps, museums, universities, and schools across 28 states. MakerGirl’s 2022 goal is to educate 600 girls in 35 sessions in 15 cities. This summer, they are touring the Southeast, and Homewood Public Library is lucky enough to be one of their destinations. By teaming up with MakerGirl, young girls are able to access online CAD software and 3D printers, which will be provided for by the organization. These sessions are geared to enhance each girl’s imagination and creativity through 3D printing.
HOMEWOOD, AL

