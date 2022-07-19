Homeland Security Investigations Birmingham targets threats to public safety leading up to The World Games

The Homewood Public Library is excited to host MakerGirl, an organization focusing on STEM and improving digital skills for girls aged 7-15 on Wednesday, July 27. MakerGirl has educated more than 5,100 girls through their program across the country and through their exciting #MakerGirlGoesMobile initiative. Since their 2016 initial tour, MakerGirl has partnered with libraries, Girl Scouts, summer camps, museums, universities, and schools across 28 states. MakerGirl’s 2022 goal is to educate 600 girls in 35 sessions in 15 cities. This summer, they are touring the Southeast, and Homewood Public Library is lucky enough to be one of their destinations. By teaming up with MakerGirl, young girls are able to access online CAD software and 3D printers, which will be provided for by the organization. These sessions are geared to enhance each girl’s imagination and creativity through 3D printing.

HOMEWOOD, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO