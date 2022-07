The U.S. women’s national team did exactly what they meant to do at the CONCACAF W Championship, qualifying for the next World Cup and Olympic games. They didn’t concede a single goal, extending a shutout streak in regional qualifying that goes back to 2010, and piled up chances on the attacking side in every game. In truth, outside of a rocky first half in their opener and some mild stress in the final 10 minutes of the final, it wasn’t a particularly difficult or dramatic tournament, which is frankly the expectation for the USWNT.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO