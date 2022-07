Shania Twain is arguably one of the most beloved female country music artists of the ’90s. And now, the “Any Man of Mine” singer is heading back into the spotlight with an all-new Netflix documentary. Entitled Not Just a Girl, the upcoming film will premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday, July 26th. Not only does the new documentary explore the Canadian-born country star’s career in music. It also sees the 56-year-old artist reflect on her ex-husband’s affair and the effect it had on both her personal and professional life.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO