A look back at this week in Surprise history

Here is a look at Surprise history through the years on this week, compiled from archives of Independent Newsmedia, Newspapers.com and the city of Surprise historical records:

1962

Glen Calvin Parker was named to Town Council to replace Doyle S. Moore, who resigned to become the full-time town clerk and magistrate.

1969

The town adopts its fiscal year 1970 budget of $106,087. There is still no tax levy for residents.

1974

The Town Council approves fiscal year 1975 budget of $220,385. That’s $38,000 more than last year’s. There are still no tax levies in the town.

1976

A broken part stops El Mirage water from reaching Surprise, causing water pressure problems the whole week.

1989

The Surprise Town Council passes a motion to clear former Councilman Jerry Gaines of theft charges stemming from T-ball funds when he was the director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department

1995

City completes the new $6 million South Wastewater Reclamation Facility on North 136th Avenue.

1996

Surprise City Manager Dick McComb is fighting the increase in the height of the Northwest Regional Landfill to the northwest of the city. The height was restricted to 80 feet when it was first built in the late 1980s, but the county wants to increase it to 120 feet.

2002

Mayor Joan Shafer’s biography on the city’s website was changed after the mayor admitted some of her personal history was inaccurate. Ms. Shafer later admitted she didn’t earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Nevada.

2006

Because of rider demand, Valley Metro adds two more daily trips on Surprise Express Route 571 to downtown Phoenix. It also adds the Wickenburg Bus Route 660, which connects Wickenburg, Surprise and the Arrowhead Towne Center.