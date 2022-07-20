A look back at this week in Surprise history
Here is a look at Surprise history through the years on this week, compiled from archives of Independent Newsmedia, Newspapers.com and the city of Surprise historical records:
1962
Glen Calvin Parker was named to Town Council to replace Doyle S. Moore, who resigned to become the full-time town clerk and magistrate.
1969
The town adopts its fiscal year 1970 budget of $106,087. There is still no tax levy for residents.
1974
The Town Council approves fiscal year 1975 budget of $220,385. That’s $38,000 more than last year’s. There are still no tax levies in the town.
1976
A broken part stops El Mirage water from reaching Surprise, causing water pressure problems the whole week.
1989
The Surprise Town Council passes a motion to clear former Councilman Jerry Gaines of theft charges stemming from T-ball funds when he was the director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department
1995
City completes the new $6 million South Wastewater Reclamation Facility on North 136th Avenue.
1996
Surprise City Manager Dick McComb is fighting the increase in the height of the Northwest Regional Landfill to the northwest of the city. The height was restricted to 80 feet when it was first built in the late 1980s, but the county wants to increase it to 120 feet.
2002
Mayor Joan Shafer’s biography on the city’s website was changed after the mayor admitted some of her personal history was inaccurate. Ms. Shafer later admitted she didn’t earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Nevada.
2006
Because of rider demand, Valley Metro adds two more daily trips on Surprise Express Route 571 to downtown Phoenix. It also adds the Wickenburg Bus Route 660, which connects Wickenburg, Surprise and the Arrowhead Towne Center.
