Why Crypto-Related Companies Traded Higher; Here Are 72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD shares climbed 100% to close at $2.12 on Tuesday after the company reported a 200-megawatt five-year hosting contract with Marathon Digital Holdings and raised its Q4 revenue forecast.
Liquidia Corporation LQDA rose 45.3% to settle at $5.42. Liquidia received ruling in Inter Partes Review against United Therapeutics patent.
Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU shares jumped 40.6% to close at $3.98 after the company disclosed its growing relationship with Teledyne Marine, a part of Teledyne Technologies, following a noteworthy Q2.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA surged 32.2% to close at $12.90 amid strength in cryptocurrencies.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE gained 27.4% to close at $2.65.
Power REIT PW jumped 26.9% to close at $17.24.
Verve Therapeutics, Inc. VERV jumped 22.7% to close at $32.29.
Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. FFHL surged 22.6% to settle at $6.73. Fuwei Films (Holdings) entered into a merger agreement with software solutions provider Baijiayun Limited, by which Baijiayun will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fuwei.
Silvergate Capital Corporation SI gained 22.4% to close at $79.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC rose 20.6% to settle at $1.52. Oppenheimer assumed Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $17.
DermTech, Inc. DMTK gained 20.4% to close at $7.61. Oppenheimer, on Monday, assumed DermTech with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $48.
SeqLL Inc. SQL jumped 19.4% to close at $1.0750.
Cryptyde, Inc. TYDE gained 19.4% to settle at $1.17.
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. SDIG surged 18.9% to settle at $2.14.
TeraWulf Inc. WULF gained 18.9% to close at $1.76 amid overall market strength following the start of earnings season.
MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR rose 18.4% to settle at $267.17.
Immatics N.V. IMTX jumped 18% to settle at $9.46. Immatics Biotechnologies was granted U.S. Patent #11,390,660 Uterine cancer treatments.
Marten Transport, Ltd. MRTN gained 17.8% to close at $20.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. BRPM rose 17.8% to settle at $13.02 ahead of the expected closing of the merger with FaZe Clan.
AMCON Distributing Company DIT gained 17.5% to settle at $192.99. Amcon Distributing posted Q3 EPS of $10.27.
AEye, Inc. LIDR gained 17.4% to settle at $2.36.
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO rose 17.3% to close at $0.2090.
Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR surged 17.3% to settle at $2.44.
The Honest Company, Inc. HNST gained 17.1% to close at $3.77 after the company announced a rollout on Walmart.com.
Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA rose 16.4% to settle at $4.54.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. APLS shares jumped 16.3% to close at $52.06 after the company announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted and granted priority review designation for the new drug application for Pegcetacoplan.
NuCana plc NCNA gained 16.3% to close at $1.71.
Inotiv, Inc. NOTV rose 16.2% to settle at $14.39. Inotiv announced Envigo reached an agreement with the Department of Justice and the US Department of Agriculture to resolve civil and administrative complaints.
Bit Digital, Inc. BTBT gained 16.2% to close at $2.01 amid strength in cryptocurrencies.
VOXX International Corporation VOXX jumped 16% to close at $8.32.
Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY gained 15.8% to close at $3.30.
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. WFG rose 15.6% to close at $96.20 following a Reuters report suggesting CVC Capital and Kronospan are in a joint bid to acquire the company.
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT gained 14.9% to close at $3.08.
Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ jumped 14.8% to close at $1.94 after gaining 8% on Monday.
Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. CYTO gained 14% to close at $0.5340 after the company announced its SemaPhore platform has shown to be particularly effective in intracellular mRNA delivery for cancer therapy.
SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI jumped 13.3% to settle at $4.76.
Pixelworks, Inc. PXLW gained 13.3% to close at $2.22.
NCR Corporation NCR gained 12.7% to close at $32.78 following a Wall Street Journal report suggesting PE firm Veritas is in exclusive talks to buy the company.
Nyxoah S.A. NYXH jumped 12.2% to close at $10.10. The DEKRA Notified Body has approved the use of Nyxoah’s next-generation Genio 2.1 system for patients in Europe.
Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN gained 12.2% to settle at $65.83 on Tuesday. Shares of crypto-related companies traded higher amid strength in cryptocurrencies.
Centogene N.V. CNTG jumped 12.1% to close at $2.13. Centogene recently reported Q1 financial results and reaffirmed its FY22 guidance.
Sea Limited SE gained 8.8% to close at $75.35.
Mynaric AG MYNA climbed 8.3% to close at $9.48.
Match Group, Inc. MTCH shares rose 8.2% to close at $70.45. JP Morgan maintained Match Group with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $125 to $105.
Coupang, Inc. CPNG surged 8.1% to close at $18.00.
Carnival Corporation CCL jumped 7.4% to settle at $10.36.
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX gained 7% to close at $0.27.
ON Semiconductor Corporation ON gained 7% to close at $58.78.
Netflix, Inc. NFLX gained 5.6% to close at $201.63. Netflix reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS after the closing bell on Tuesday.
General Motors Company GM surged 5.5% to close at $34.40. GM unveiled its new all-electric Chevy Blazer on Monday after previewing the vehicle earlier in the year. The company also announced that it was selected by the U.S. Army to provide a battery electric vehicle for analysis and demonstration.
Ford Motor Company F gained 5.3% to close at $12.59. Ford on Tuesday announced that it will report its second-quarter financial results after the market closes on July 27.
Novartis AG NVS rose 4% to close at $86.00 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN gained 3.9% to close at $118.21 amid overall market strength.
Losers
- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR fell 27.2% to close at $14.23.
- biote Corp. BTMD fell 23.5% to close at $3.81.
- High Tide Inc. HITI fell 21.9% to close at $1.64 after the company reported a C$10 million "bought deal" public offering..
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE dipped 17.3% to close at $5.54.
- Invitae Corporation NVTA fell 17.2% to close at $2.21 after the company announced leadership transition and a strategic business realignment. The company also issued preliminary Q2 results.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. HTGM dropped 16.6% to close at $1.26.
- VIQ Solutions Inc. VQS fell 16.5% to close at $1.1358 after the company announced a $4.8 million private placement priced at $1.35 per unit.
- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI dropped 15.6% to close at $0.7093.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM fell 14.8% to close at $0.2840. BWS Financial downgraded Tuesday Morning from Buy to Neutral and announced a $0.5 price target.
- Marpai, Inc. MRAI dipped 13.5% to close at $0.8282.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. RARE fell 13.3% to close at $52.89. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and GeneTx Biotherapeutics LLC announced interim data from the Phase 1/2 study in pediatric patients with a genetically confirmed diagnosis of full maternal UBE3A gene deletion.
- Missfresh Limited MF fell 11.5% to close at $0.3357.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares fell 10.5% to close at $24.88 on continued volatility following the company's recent IPO.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. AEZS fell 9.6% to close at $0.2005. Aeterna Zentaris announced effective date of share consolidation..
- Swvl Holdings Corp. SWVL fell 8.3% to close at $1.99.
- SKYX Platforms Corp SKYX fell 7.9% to settle at $4.52 after gaining 43% on Monday.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA fell 6.1% to close at $0.7551 after surging around 32% on Monday.
- International Business Machines Corporation IBM fell 5.3% to close at $130.88. IBM posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Signature Bank SBNY dropped 4.5% to close at $187.28 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
