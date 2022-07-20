Why Crypto-Related Companies Traded Higher; Here Are 72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD shares climbed 100% to close at $2.12 on Tuesday after the company reported a 200-megawatt five-year hosting contract with Marathon Digital Holdings and raised its Q4 revenue forecast.

Liquidia Corporation LQDA rose 45.3% to settle at $5.42. Liquidia received ruling in Inter Partes Review against United Therapeutics patent.

Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU shares jumped 40.6% to close at $3.98 after the company disclosed its growing relationship with Teledyne Marine, a part of Teledyne Technologies, following a noteworthy Q2.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA surged 32.2% to close at $12.90 amid strength in cryptocurrencies.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE gained 27.4% to close at $2.65.

Power REIT PW jumped 26.9% to close at $17.24.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. VERV jumped 22.7% to close at $32.29.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. FFHL surged 22.6% to settle at $6.73. Fuwei Films (Holdings) entered into a merger agreement with software solutions provider Baijiayun Limited, by which Baijiayun will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fuwei.

Silvergate Capital Corporation SI gained 22.4% to close at $79.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC rose 20.6% to settle at $1.52. Oppenheimer assumed Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $17.

DermTech, Inc. DMTK gained 20.4% to close at $7.61. Oppenheimer, on Monday, assumed DermTech with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $48.

SeqLL Inc. SQL jumped 19.4% to close at $1.0750.

Cryptyde, Inc. TYDE gained 19.4% to settle at $1.17.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. SDIG surged 18.9% to settle at $2.14.

TeraWulf Inc. WULF gained 18.9% to close at $1.76 amid overall market strength following the start of earnings season.

MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR rose 18.4% to settle at $267.17.

Immatics N.V. IMTX jumped 18% to settle at $9.46. Immatics Biotechnologies was granted U.S. Patent #11,390,660 Uterine cancer treatments.

Marten Transport, Ltd. MRTN gained 17.8% to close at $20.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. BRPM rose 17.8% to settle at $13.02 ahead of the expected closing of the merger with FaZe Clan.

AMCON Distributing Company DIT gained 17.5% to settle at $192.99. Amcon Distributing posted Q3 EPS of $10.27.

AEye, Inc. LIDR gained 17.4% to settle at $2.36.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO rose 17.3% to close at $0.2090.

Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR surged 17.3% to settle at $2.44.

The Honest Company, Inc. HNST gained 17.1% to close at $3.77 after the company announced a rollout on Walmart.com.

Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA rose 16.4% to settle at $4.54.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. APLS shares jumped 16.3% to close at $52.06 after the company announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted and granted priority review designation for the new drug application for Pegcetacoplan.

NuCana plc NCNA gained 16.3% to close at $1.71.

Inotiv, Inc. NOTV rose 16.2% to settle at $14.39. Inotiv announced Envigo reached an agreement with the Department of Justice and the US Department of Agriculture to resolve civil and administrative complaints.

Bit Digital, Inc. BTBT gained 16.2% to close at $2.01 amid strength in cryptocurrencies.

VOXX International Corporation VOXX jumped 16% to close at $8.32.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY gained 15.8% to close at $3.30.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. WFG rose 15.6% to close at $96.20 following a Reuters report suggesting CVC Capital and Kronospan are in a joint bid to acquire the company.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT gained 14.9% to close at $3.08.

Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ jumped 14.8% to close at $1.94 after gaining 8% on Monday.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. CYTO gained 14% to close at $0.5340 after the company announced its SemaPhore platform has shown to be particularly effective in intracellular mRNA delivery for cancer therapy.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI jumped 13.3% to settle at $4.76.

Pixelworks, Inc. PXLW gained 13.3% to close at $2.22.

NCR Corporation NCR gained 12.7% to close at $32.78 following a Wall Street Journal report suggesting PE firm Veritas is in exclusive talks to buy the company.

Nyxoah S.A. NYXH jumped 12.2% to close at $10.10. The DEKRA Notified Body has approved the use of Nyxoah’s next-generation Genio 2.1 system for patients in Europe.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN gained 12.2% to settle at $65.83 on Tuesday. Shares of crypto-related companies traded higher amid strength in cryptocurrencies.

Centogene N.V. CNTG jumped 12.1% to close at $2.13. Centogene recently reported Q1 financial results and reaffirmed its FY22 guidance.

Sea Limited SE gained 8.8% to close at $75.35.

Mynaric AG MYNA climbed 8.3% to close at $9.48.

Match Group, Inc. MTCH shares rose 8.2% to close at $70.45. JP Morgan maintained Match Group with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $125 to $105.

Coupang, Inc. CPNG surged 8.1% to close at $18.00.

Carnival Corporation CCL jumped 7.4% to settle at $10.36.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX gained 7% to close at $0.27.

ON Semiconductor Corporation ON gained 7% to close at $58.78.

Netflix, Inc. NFLX gained 5.6% to close at $201.63. Netflix reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS after the closing bell on Tuesday.

General Motors Company GM surged 5.5% to close at $34.40. GM unveiled its new all-electric Chevy Blazer on Monday after previewing the vehicle earlier in the year. The company also announced that it was selected by the U.S. Army to provide a battery electric vehicle for analysis and demonstration.

Ford Motor Company F gained 5.3% to close at $12.59. Ford on Tuesday announced that it will report its second-quarter financial results after the market closes on July 27.

Novartis AG NVS rose 4% to close at $86.00 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN gained 3.9% to close at $118.21 amid overall market strength.

Losers