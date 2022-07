You have an iPhone that won’t retain its battery power until dinnertime, you don’t have a charger on you or an outlet nearby, and you really need to continue using your device. What do you do? If your immediate thought is: that’s easy, set it to Low Power Mode, congrats — you’re savvy enough to know one way to prolong your phone’s power without a charger. But how much so you actually know about this celebrated feature? Is the Low Power Mode really useful for your phone? We asked battery and tech experts to provide the info you need.

CELL PHONES ・ 16 DAYS AGO