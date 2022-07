Up to 5,000 supporters will be able to cheer England on from Trafalgar Square after the mayor of London announced their Euro 2022 semi-final will be shown on big screens.The Lionesses came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 after extra-time on Wednesday night to seal their spot in the last four.Sarina Wiegman’s side will face either Sweden or Belgium at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane. But more fans will be able to watch live after the move to show the game live in Trafalgar Square.Uefa’s “Fan Party” opens on Saturday and will remain so for the rest of the tournament, which...

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO