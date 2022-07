Janice E. Zellner, 85, rural Sycamore, died at 4:15 a.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Inn at Westbrook, Upper Sandusky. She is survived by her children, Steven Zellner, rural Sycamore; Michael (Elizabeth) Zellner, Tiffin; David (Tracey) Zellner, State College, Pa.; and Ivan (Angela) Zellner, Frisco, Texas. A funeral...

SYCAMORE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO