ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

G2 Names SeoSamba Niche Player in Summer 2022 Marketing Automation Report for High Client Satisfaction

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeoSamba has partnered with thousands of small businesses around the world and helped them reach new goals and implement winning strategies with measurable ROI. SeoSamba, a Marketing Automation and CRM Software Company, announced that it has been named a Niche Player with one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HackerNoon

How Will Technology Change Your Real Estate Results?

Technology reduces costs and organizes everyday tasks in real estate. It also improves the image of the company and helps keep it competitive in the market. The current market is increasingly competitive and fierce. Some. entrepreneurs have faced difficulties in making their companies grow or even maintaining the survival of...
REAL ESTATE
The Associated Press

DG Solutions Names Industry Veteran Ghiaseddin President

CONYERS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- DG Solutions ( www.dgsolutionsinc.com ), a prominent technology partner to the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce that seasoned veteran Pooya Ghiaseddin has assumed the role of company president. In his new role, Ghiaseddin will lead the expansion of DG Solutions’ corporate strategies including a sharp focus on data reliability, scalability, and security. DG Solutions provides products across the spectrum of data collection, offering the convenience and efficiency of receiving data and analytics from one central point. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005711/en/ Pooya Ghiaseddin, new DG Solutions President. (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

2022’s Top 20 Women in Digital Commerce Announced by DCA

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Twenty outstanding women executives in the digital commerce space have been recognized by the Digital Commerce Alliance (DCA) for leadership and achievement. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721006021/en/ “These 20 industry leaders are making a real difference in today’s digital commerce world,” said Dan Currell, Digital Commerce Alliance CEO. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Business
HackerNoon

Understanding "Impact Marketing" and Its Importance

According to a statistics published by the World Bank, nearly 15% of the world's population, or more than one billion people, has a disability. but, how those with disabilities have been portrayed in marketing has made them all but invisible. With over 1.3 billion people living with a disability worldwide,...
ECONOMY
GOBankingRates

7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love

Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Michael McLaren Joins Bounteous as President, North America

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Bounteous, the digital co-innovation partner of the world’s most ambitious brands, today announced the appointment of Michael McLaren as President, North America. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005303/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Marketing#Online Marketing#Digital Marketing#The Marketing Automation#American Disability Act#Marketing Technology News#My Mobility Medics
The Associated Press

FPT Software Showcases Digital Capabilities at Tech-Infused Event

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022-- Vietnam’s leading IT company FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation (FPT), recently welcomed 550 guests worldwide to the Tech Exhibition on July 20, 2022. The event was organized to celebrate the grand opening of FPT’s latest head quarter in Hanoi, demonstrating the company’s world-class tech capabilities and affirming its commitment as a complete IT solutions provider. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005442/en/ Customers experiencing FPT Software’s immersive technology solutions at the tech exhibition on July 20, 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

The Top 6 Healthcare Software Development Companies With the Best Ratings

Healthcare technology refers to any software or IT tools developed to boost hospital and organizational productivity, improve the overall quality of care, and provide better insights into treatments or procedures. The healthcare industry is a $2 trillion giant facing complex challenges like insane costs, thorough regulations, limited access, and physician...
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Samsara Welcomes Jeffrey Hausman as Chief Product Officer and Appoints Kiren Sekar as Chief Strategy Officer

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced the hiring of Jeffrey Hausman as Chief Product Officer, effective July 25, 2022. Hausman joins Samsara from ServiceNow where he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Operations Management Portfolio - ITOM, ITAM, Security, Risk, and ESG. He brings a proven track record of over 25 years leading product development as a senior executive across a wide range of products at McAfee, Symantec, Hewlett-Packard, and Veritas. Hausman will join Samsara’s executive management team and report directly to Sanjit Biswas, Samsara’s co-founder and CEO. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005333/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Fast Company

How to launch a successful marketing campaign in seven steps

I believe marketing is never an expense, but always an investment. But, like any investment, it needs to be carefully handled if you don’t want to waste or possibly even lose money. It requires planning, research, coordination between team members, realistic goal-setting, and measuring tangible results. Thankfully, there’s no need to feel overwhelmed. Here, I’ll guide you through creating and launching a successful marketing campaign step by step.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Marketing
The Hollywood Reporter

Participant Ups Four Execs in Campaigns and Engagement

The department is meant to extend the reach and impact of Participant’s films through marketing, digital resources and social. Participant has elevated four executives in the campaigns and engagement department, which is meant to extend the reach and impact of Participant’s films through marketing, digital resources and social.
BUSINESS
Billboard

Chris Welz Named COO at Secretly Distribution

Chris Welz has been promoted to COO at Secretly Distribution, the company tells Billboard. He was previously managing director. In his role as COO, Welz will continue leading Secretly’s global digital and physical operations, building on his numerous successes as managing director. During his time in that position, he built a team of over 60 sales, marketing and operations staff, including divisions for DSP account strategy, digital operations and label services for the company’s artist and management clients. Under his leadership, Secretly also installed project management and digital marketing teams in the U.K. and Europe, while in just the past year the company expanded staff in all departments, invested in new technology and infrastructure for record label partners and ramped up neighboring rights collection, among other feats — all while shepherding releases from indie stars like Japanese Breakfast, Mitski, Phoebe Bridgers and Bon Iver.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Automating your document workflows

Running a small business has never been easy, but SMBs are now under more pressure than ever before. The lingering impacts of COVID-19 and the associated lockdowns continue to be felt, which - combined with a rising cost of living and general uncertainty - come together to create a challenging environment.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy