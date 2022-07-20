Heat Advisory issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near middle Toledo Bend reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Sabine A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana and central Sabine Counties through 145 PM CDT At 105 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Milam, or 19 miles north of Toledo Bend Dam, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Milam, Hemphill, Columbus and Negreet. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

SABINE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO