Acadia Parish, LA

Heat Advisory issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Evangeline by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-20 14:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 11:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Madison; Morehouse; Richland; Tensas; West Carroll HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat indices of 105 to 110 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, southeast Arkansas and central Mississippi. * WHEN...11 AM to 7 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 11:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near middle Toledo Bend reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Sabine A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana and central Sabine Counties through 145 PM CDT At 105 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Milam, or 19 miles north of Toledo Bend Dam, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Milam, Hemphill, Columbus and Negreet. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SABINE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beltrami, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beltrami; Carlton; Cook; Itasca; Kittson; Koochiching; Lake; Lake of the Woods; Roseau; St. Louis SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 476 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELTRAMI CARLTON COOK ITASCA KITTSON KOOCHICHING LAKE LAKE OF THE WOODS ROSEAU ST. LOUIS
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alcona, Alpena, Arenac, Bay, Cheboygan, Crawford, Genesee by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Arenac; Bay; Cheboygan; Crawford; Genesee; Gladwin; Hillsdale; Huron; Ingham; Iosco; Jackson; Lapeer; Lenawee; Livingston; Macomb; Midland; Monroe; Montmorency; Oakland; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Otsego; Presque Isle; Roscommon; Saginaw; Sanilac; Shiawassee; St. Clair; Tuscola; Washtenaw; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 477 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALCONA ALPENA ARENAC BAY CHEBOYGAN CRAWFORD GENESEE GLADWIN HILLSDALE HURON INGHAM IOSCO JACKSON LAPEER LENAWEE LIVINGSTON MACOMB MIDLAND MONROE MONTMORENCY OAKLAND OGEMAW OSCODA OTSEGO PRESQUE ISLE ROSCOMMON SAGINAW SANILAC SHIAWASSEE ST. CLAIR TUSCOLA WASHTENAW WAYNE
ALCONA COUNTY, MI

