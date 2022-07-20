In Case You Missed It – Russell Dickerson Appeared on GMA with Jake Scott

It’s a great time to be a country music fan. Artists like Zach Bryan, Kimberly Kelly, and Jenny Tolman are keeping authentic country music alive. At the same time, we’re seeing the resurgence of Turnpike Troubadours. After an indefinite hiatus, the Oklahoma-based Red Dirt band is back together and on the road. Over the last few months, they’ve played some of the most iconic stages and festivals that the genre has to offer. In the near future, they’ll headline Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium for the first time.

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO