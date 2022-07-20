ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

20 Colors You Should Paint Your Home Office

By Darby Stark
House Digest
House Digest
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aFFVH_0gluOjs700
peterschreiber.media/iStock

Your home office should be a place of both productivity and serenity. What you prioritize most probably depends on your specific career, but balancing both these qualities is ideal. Creating a home office space that makes you feel more productive and also calm is primarily dependent upon design choices.

If you're renovating your home office, take a moment to consider the best paint color for your space. Certain colors can promote feelings of zen, while others may get your blood pumping. The best colors mix these two elements by creating serene vibes without making you fall asleep. Behr says that before choosing a color, you should consider what your job entails. Are you in stressful conference calls all day? If so, a calming color may be the best choice. Or is your job tedious? If that's the case, a vibrant color that will keep you awake may be ideal. Once you've narrowed down your specific needs, here are 20 home office color options that you could choose from.

1. Bright white

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bHJlf_0gluOjs700
New Africa/Shutterstock

Bright white is a simple and classic color to paint your home office. Because white is neutral, it isn't distracting, which will help you focus while working from home.

2. Warm taupe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T1s1m_0gluOjs700
Followtheflow/Shutterstock

Another neutral color you could choose is warm taupe. Taupe in a home office will promote serenity and peace, so if your job has you feeling stressed, this may be a great wall color option.

3. Dark gray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U7fCK_0gluOjs700
KatarzynaBialasiewicz/iStock

For a sophisticated look, paint your home office walls dark gray. Dark gray is a cool-toned color, so adding warm elements like wood and plants can help make your home office space feel cozier.

4. Dark blue

Dark blue is another cool-toned color that looks elegant. Pairing dark blue with natural light and wood elements can add warmth to the space.

5. Emerald green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gTEQj_0gluOjs700
KatarzynaBialasiewicz/iStock

For a bolder color choice, try emerald green. Emerald green is vibrant and promotes more energy without being distracting. To make your space look modern and chic, mix emerald green walls with antique furniture and gold accents.

6. Pastel blue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lhng2_0gluOjs700
tashka2000/iStock

If you can't decide between a neutral shade and a bolder color, you could choose a light pastel tone. This will add a bit of color to your space without it feeling overwhelming. The above home office has pastel blue walls that are so light in color that they almost look white.

7. Light gray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34yAK9_0gluOjs700
archideaphoto/iStock

Light gray is a versatile paint color that can be paired with many different accent colors. To keep your space neutral and calm, you could use white and black accent pieces. Or, to give your space more energy, you could pair light gray with a vibrant color, like orange.

8. Dark teal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RYv2o_0gluOjs700
KatarzynaBialasiewicz/iStock

Dark teal could be used in a home office space as well. Teal is a mix between green and blue that promotes calm energy. However, it's also pretty vibrant, so it may give you more energy. Teal is a great color for an accent wall.

9. Muted green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kiKKG_0gluOjs700
FollowTheFlow/iStock

Muted green is another great color to choose if you're torn between neutrals and colors. Muted green will add a little bit of color to your space without feeling overwhelming. It's a calming and warm color.

10. Chic blue-gray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DDUGW_0gluOjs700
Carlos Montelara/iStock

For a cooler-toned space, choose a chic blue-gray wall color. To keep the space feeling extra cool, only use black and white accents.

11. Moody black

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCeg0_0gluOjs700
millann/iStock

Black can also balance feelings of productivity with peace. It's a neutral color that goes with everything, but it also makes a bold statement.

12. Dark forest green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iULQE_0gluOjs700
BongkarnThanyakij/iStock

Dark forest green would look elegant in a home office space. It's best paired with gold, brown, and wood accents for a luxurious feel. Dark forest green isn't distracting, but it's also not boring.

13. Tan and gray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6SkI_0gluOjs700
AnnaStills/iStock

Mixing tan and gray can give you the perfect balance between warm and cool tones in your office. The warm tan will promote relaxation, while the cool gray will keep you alert and focused.

14. Muted blue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CUZum_0gluOjs700
archideaphoto/iStock

Muted blue balances vibrancy with simplicity. It doesn't make a dramatic statement, but it's not as basic as a neutral wall color. Muted blue is a great tranquil color for a home office space.

15. Blush pink

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22jydH_0gluOjs700
dit26978/iStock

If you love warm-toned colors, you may want to choose blush pink for your home office space. Blush pink will add interest to your space while also making it feel cozy and inviting.

16. Mint green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29EiZK_0gluOjs700
Lilas Gh/iStock

Mint green is another relaxing color that will keep you alert. Mint green perfectly balances the serene feeling of being in nature with the energetic intensity of looking at a bold color.

17. Mustard yellow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06VV1o_0gluOjs700
frazaz/iStock

Another color that promotes both serenity and productivity is mustard yellow. This color will pop in a neutral room, but it's not super bold, so it won't give you a headache, either.

18. Lime green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3119Hj_0gluOjs700
KatarzynaBialasiewicz/iStock

Lime green is an exciting, energy-inducing color. For those with tedious jobs, a bold color like lime green may be the best option. Mixing this color with neutral whites and wood tones can give the space a feeling of peace.

19. Bright lilac

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f9ioq_0gluOjs700
poligonchik/iStock

A unique color to choose for a home office is bright lilac. A lilac wall will definitely make a statement. Lilac promotes positivity and productivity, two things you'll need when working from home.

20. Navy blue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eeEjp_0gluOjs700
KatarzynaBialasiewicz/iStock

Navy blue, when mixed with whites, grays, wood tones, and blacks, can look extra attractive in a home office space. Navy will keep your interest without feeling overwhelming.

Comments / 0

Related
domino

Paint Your Front Door One of These Two Colors to Boost Your Home’s Value

Selling a home, ironically, is always a bit of an investment, and according to Zillow’s recent market research, most homeowners make at least two minor improvements before going live with their listing. But before you upgrade all your appliances or hire someone to stage your furniture, consider picking up a paintbrush and heading outside. It turns out that one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to ramp up your ROI is by sprucing up the front door. In its latest report, Zillow specifically identified two colors that not only deliver major curb appeal but can boost your asking price.
INTERIOR DESIGN
hunker.com

The 5 Best Living Room Paint Colors for 2022, According to Experts

You want to dramatically update your living room, but you're on a budget. You can buy a few knickknacks, update the lighting, or pick out some trendy decor, but if you want to make a statement without breaking the bank, painting your space is the easiest way to unveil a new look for your living room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
House Digest

How To Use Repurposed Doors In Your Home

Something is comforting about an old door. Perhaps the solid wood and rusty hinges bring up dreams of an old farmhouse and simpler times. Or maybe it's the layers of worn paint that we somehow can't resist. Walk around any salvage yard or flea market, and you'll notice that doors are saved and not thrown away. If you are a DIY fan or a treasure hunter, that's music to your ears.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastel Colors#Home Office#Productivity#Office Space
House Digest

Unsellable Houses Shows How To Incorporate Dark Wood Into Your Home

On an episode of HGTV's Unsellable Houses, hosts Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis transformed a 1970s house, resulting in an offer above asking price just three days later, writes Realtor. The sisters, who are successful real estate agents, know what designs and renovations will help a house get top dollar. In this case, they got rid of the dated look by adding medium- and darker-toned grey and brown colors to replace the original carpets, flooring, and cabinets, which all had underlying yellow tones. In the kitchen, Lamb and Davis used a patterned grey and white tile for the backsplash from the counter to the ceiling along one wall.
TV & VIDEOS
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
domino

This Family of Five’s Epic Backyard Is Actually on the Neighboring Property

Most people who want a swimming pool but don’t have a big enough yard to fit one either join a YMCA or befriend a neighbor who does have one. But Ashley Clark’s Newport Beach, California–based clients had a different idea: They bought the single-story house next door, plopped in a pool, and created a streamlined pathway lined with plants connecting the two properties. “There are a lot of reasons why we kept it two separate parcels with two separate addresses,” says Clark, the founder of local design studio Skout. The biggest one was for resale: If ever the family of five were to leave the area, they could sell each of the places separately a lot more easily than they could as one big compound. Down the road, all they’d have to do is put the fence back up and—voilà—ready to list.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
House Digest

The Best Way To Protect Your Outside Faucet From Freezing In Winter

You may believe it is too early to be thinking of winter prevention to protect your home from the icy cold conditions, but it isn't. Actually, you should be using the warm, summer months to your advantage as you can properly do your research while out in the sun, instead of in a panic as the snow quickly comes in. Every homeowner should work to prevent their pipes from freezing this winter, as the U.S. has seen at least 250,000 homes suffer from their pipes freezing over, and even bursting, per The Bosworth Company.
HOME & GARDEN
House Digest

Sarah Baeumler's Top Tip For Picking A Paint Color

Choosing the perfect paint color for the interior of your home can seem overwhelming. With so many brands, textures, and far too many shades and colors to count, the task can be quite discouraging, but there is no reason for it to be. So, if you've spent many frustrating hours in a room holding paint card after paint card ranging the entire color spectrum without making a decision, then take a deep breath because there's advice from an expert that may help you out. Designer, entrepreneur, and HGTV personality, Sarah Baeumler knows a thing or two about bringing out the beauty of each room. Along with her husband, Bryan Baeumler, the two have hosted several shows on HGTV, including "Renovation Inc.," "Renovation Island," and "House of Bryan," according to IMDb. She's also the founder of a self-named holistic lifestyle brand that sells everything from furniture and home decor to apparel and scented candles, as per the Sarah Baeumler website.
INTERIOR DESIGN
House Digest

Wallpaper Designs That Will Make Small Rooms Look Bigger

A small space doesn't mean you have to sacrifice a big design. It simply means you have to approach your space with a strategy. With a small room, one option is to trick the eye and make it appear bigger with strategic design choices. You can still try all of the trending design ideas when you have a small space. And one that lends well to adding a big impression to cozy spaces is wallpaper.
INTERIOR DESIGN
House Digest

Should You Clean Your Stainless Steel Sink With Bleach?

Bleach is a strong disinfectant that can kill bacteria and even mold. Since it is such a good disinfectant it makes sense to use bleach to disinfect your kitchen sink. However, bleach is so strong that it needs to be diluted before it should be used on anything. Kitchn recommends diluting bleach with water in a ratio of one to fifty. It is also important to know that while bleach is an excellent disinfectant, it is not a cleaner. This means that any surface needs to be cleansed with soap before it can be disinfected with a diluted bleach solution.
HOME & GARDEN
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
55K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy