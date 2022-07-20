ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Teen, man dead after 2 separate shootings overnight

By Cris Belle, Darren Sweeney
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating two separate shootings that left a teenage boy and a man dead.

Cleveland EMS said a 14-year-old boy was found dead just before midnight Tuesday near Detroit Avenue and West 89th Street. Investigators had several blocks of Detroit Avenue taped off around an apartment building.

Road closed after police chase ends in fatal crash

The teen has been identified as Michael White.

Another shooting happened at Marshall Avenue and East 88th Street where a man about 25 years old was found dead, according to EMS. Police are working to determine what happened.

Cleveland police had not released any information early Wednesday.

