Teen, man dead after 2 separate shootings overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating two separate shootings that left a teenage boy and a man dead.

Cleveland EMS said a 14-year-old boy was found dead just before midnight Tuesday near Detroit Avenue and West 89th Street. Investigators had several blocks of Detroit Avenue taped off around an apartment building.

The teen has been identified as Michael White.

Another shooting happened at Marshall Avenue and East 88th Street where a man about 25 years old was found dead, according to EMS. Police are working to determine what happened.

Cleveland police had not released any information early Wednesday.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.