Pets

iCatCare Advice: Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP) (Feline Coronavirus)

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article first appeared on iCatCare here. Feline infectious peritonitis (FIP) is a viral disease of cats that occurs throughout the world. It is a complex disease to diagnose and in the last few years, significant developments have occurred in the treatment of this previously fatal condition. Further information...

katzenworld.co.uk

Cost of Living Crisis: Eight Tips to Save Money While Still Caring for Your Pet

RSPCA provides tips on saving money while still taking good care of your pet. The costs of everyday living are surging and, understandably, more people are worrying about how they’re going to be able to afford to cover their expenses, including their pets. The RSPCA’s groundbreaking report, the Animal...
PETS

