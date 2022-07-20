iCatCare Advice: Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP) (Feline Coronavirus)

Whereas the detection of antiphospholipid autoantibodies (aPL) in COVID-19 is of increasing interest, their role is still unclear. We analyzed a large aPL panel in 157 patients with COVID-19 according to the disease severity. We also investigated a potential association between aPL and extracellular DNA (exDNA, n"‰="‰85) or circulating markers of neutrophil extracellular traps (NET) such as citrullinated histones H3 (CitH3, n"‰="‰49). A total of 157 sera of patients infected by SARS-CoV-2 were collected. A large aPL panel including lupus anticoagulant, anti-cardiolipin and anti-beta-2 glycoprotein I (IgG, IgM and IgA), anti-phosphatidylethanolamine IgA, anti-prothrombin (IgG and IgM) was retrospectively analyzed according to the disease severity. We found a total aPL prevalence of 54.8% with almost half of the cases having aCL IgG. Within an extended panel of aPL, only aCL IgG were associated with COVID-19 severity. Additionally, severe patients displayed higher CitH3 levels than mild patients. Interestingly, we highlighted a significant association between the levels of aCL IgG and exDNA only in aCL positive patients with severe disease. In conclusion, we showed a significant link between aPL, namely aCL IgG, and circulating exDNA in patients with severe form of COVID-19, that could exacerbate the thrombo-inflammatory state related to disease severity.

