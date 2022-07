The Los Angeles Police Department was asking for the public's help in finding a band of burglars that smashed their way into businesses near Reseda Boulevard and Vanowen Street early Thursday morning. The entire incident was captured on security video."First thing I noticed was the glass everywhere, the front door was completely shattered," Bree Miller, who owns Bree's Cakes, a bakery on Reseda Boulevard, told CBSLA. Her shop was ransacked and everything of value was taken. "It was torn up. It's still torn up and we're figuring out where things go. Tables were flipped, our register was completely out of the socket, just...

15 HOURS AGO