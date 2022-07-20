Turners Falls Man Airlifted To Hospital After Car Jack Failure

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. This video below will likely tug at your heartstrings and even bring tears, but please know that the bear, who was clearly suffering from major injuries, was rescued by the Massachusetts State Police along with the Massachusetts Environmental Police.
Police are conducting a new search in two towns in New Hampshire for a college student who went missing in 2004.University of Massachusetts Amherst student Maura Murray set off from the school’s campus on 9 February 2004, driving towards New Hampshire. Her car, a black four door Saturn sedan, was found crashed on Route 112 in Haverhill, but Ms Murray was never found. Surveillance footage showed Ms Murray earlier that same day visiting an ATM in jeans and a dark jacket, WIVB reported. When she disappeared, Ms Murray was 21 years old. She’s described as being 5’7 (170cm) and...
Police have fatally shot the person of interest in a Massachusetts woman's death after attempting to question him. On Tuesday evening, Vermont State Police said in a Facebook press release that officers with the VSP and Brattleboro Police Department found the person of interest walking in West Brattleboro. "During an attempt to speak with the man at about 7:45 p.m., he was shot by police and has been pronounced deceased," the VSP said, adding, "This situation is unfolding, and all circumstances surrounding what occurred are under investigation, including which officers discharged their weapons."
