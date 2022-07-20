ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodak Black's Attorney Says Oxycodone Pills Were Prescription

TMZ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKodak Black claims he had a perfectly good reason for having several oxycodone pills when he was busted last weekend … his legal team insists he needs them to deal with serious pain. Kodak's attorney Bradford Cohen...

www.tmz.com

Comments

Jed Clampett Oil Company
2d ago

If there not in a bottle with his name on it and his prescription has expired and not been renewed he's in trouble ....You can say they are leftover pills from a expired prescription all you want but if they are not in that expired prescription bottle you're out of gas .

Reply
16
Ken13
2d ago

Should be in Pill bottle with his Name on bottle If it was this wouldn't be in the news now would it ?

Reply
11
