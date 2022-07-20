ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Child Isolating with Grandmother After Being Traumatized at Sesame Place

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the Black girls who allegedly got snubbed by a character at Sesame Place is still reeling from the incident ... and is now isolating with a family member to regain stability. B'Ivory LaMarr -- the attorney for the family whose kids interacted with Rosita at Sesame Place...

Boe Poptree
2d ago

Naw, she isolating with grandma because mamma getting social media attention with her latest photo shoot. It was never about the little girl. smh.

Dee Dee
2d ago

thats just ridiculous I hope the judge laughs it out of the court,hopefully it is a fair judge and not just someone else playing the race card!!! from what I here the girls were crossing a line they were suppose to stay behind and now they want to be awarded for not following rules,the video I saw shoes nothing was done wrong by sesame!! DISGRACEFUL and thats what they want to teach their kids,please,what is this world coming to????

Dee Dee
2d ago

and every time I see this video I am going to say the same thing "these people"" r a big DISGRACE,blaming poor sesame for them and their kids problems and not getting enough ATTENTION!!!annoys me to no end!!!! they need to address their MENTAL health,SERIOUSLY!!!

