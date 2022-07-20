ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Case You Missed It – Russell Dickerson Appeared on GMA with Jake Scott

By jwills
wxbm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussell Dickerson and Jake Scott recently stopped by...

www.wxbm.com

TMZ.com

'AGT' Golden Buzzer Chapel Hart Gets A Spot On Darius Rucker's New Album

Chapel Hart has been getting nothing but support from the Country music community after they snagged a golden buzzer on "America's Got Talent" ... and they're already lined up to be on Darius Rucker's next album. We spoke with bandmates Trea Swindle, Danica Hart, and Devynn Hart and they told...
MUSIC
jambroadcasting.com

Music notes: Cyndi Lauper, Pink, Joe Jonas, Lady Gaga, Billy Joel and Sara Bareilles

﻿Pink﻿ declares in her fiery protest anthem “Irrelevant” that “Girls just wanna have rights” — a play on ﻿Cyndi Lauper﻿’s 1983 hit “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” Well, the song got a seal of approval from Cyndi, who tweeted out, “Yessss! Loving @Pink’s new song. #GirlsJustWantToHaveRights!”
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer Act Chapel Hart Announces Grand Ole Opry Debut

America’s Got Talent Season 17 group Golden Buzzer recipients Chapel Hart made an exciting announcement on social media this week. The country trio will be making their Grand Ole Opry debut on August 20. Chapel Hart to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut. On Wednesday, after their AGT audition aired,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

‘The Wheel’ Review: A Young Couple Give Themselves One Last Weekend to Save Their Relationship

Click here to read the full article. Scientific research tells us that nearly all of the cells in the human body are renewed every seven years. Personally, I like to think that explains the “seven-year itch,” the phenomenon by which so many of us change jobs, friends and such on a predictable cycle: because you’re literally not the same person anymore. It’s been eight years since Albee (Amber Midthunder) and Walker (Taylor Gray) got married, and their relationship is running on fumes. A surprisingly serious-minded drama from “Hot Tub Time Machine” helmer Steve Pink (who co-wrote Gen X John Cusack romances...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Boot

‘CMA Fest’ TV Special Announces Performance Lineup

CMA Fest 2022 took place June 9-12 in Nashville, and fans who couldn't attend can experience the fun during a three-hour CMA Fest TV special. 2022 CMA Fest airs Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 8PM ET on ABC. The television special will be hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King, and,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Jon Pardi Turns Heartbreak Into a Party on ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ [Listen]

Fiddle, heartache and an uncompromising rootsy production take center stage on Jon Pardi’s ebullient new song, “Mr. Saturday Night.”. Benjy Davis, Joe Ragosta and Reid Isbell co-wrote the rootsy up-tempo tune, which opens with its chorus as Pardi reflects on his infamous friends-given label “Mr. Saturday Night.” As he reveals, he’s “Mr. never-missed-a-good-time” only because he’s masking his post-breakup woes.
MUSIC
ABC News

Maren Morris' response to her mom saving her ﻿'American Idol' ﻿audition ticket is priceless

Maren Morris knows it's a long and winding road to get to your dreams, as evidenced by her "American Idol" audition ticket. The singer-songwriter was 17 years old when she auditioned for "American Idol" in August 2007, at the former Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas. Though she sadly didn't make it past the audition, her mom, Kellie, decided to hold on to the ticket as a keepsake.
IRVING, TX
Outsider.com

LISTEN: Riley Green Teases New Song ‘Get Back Home’

Country musician Riley Green took to Instagram to tease a new song called “Get Back Home.”. The yet-to-be released song contains that vintage Riley Green sound fans love. Fans quickly flooded the singer’s comment section to voice their opinions on the unreleased single. One user commented, “Need an album baddddd.” That comment currently has 87 likes and counting.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Jesse Keith Whitley & Lorrie Morgan Join Darryl Worley For Performance Of “Don’t Close Your Eyes” At Keith Whitley Tribute Show In Nashville

Paying tribute to the late, great Keith Whitley. It always amazes me the impact that Keith Whitley had on country music in such a short career. He released his first solo album, an EP called A Hard Act to Follow, in 1984. He would go on to release only two full albums before his tragic death in 1989, with his third full-length album I Wonder Do You Think of Me coming out months after his death. Since then three posthumous albums of Whitley’s […] The post Jesse Keith Whitley & Lorrie Morgan Join Darryl Worley For Performance Of “Don’t Close Your Eyes” At Keith Whitley Tribute Show In Nashville first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN

