Cars

Up close with the new KTM Revelator Alto Team: B&B Hotels' Tour de France bike

By Robin Wilmott
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PsRSZ_0gluN0T000
Team B&B Hotels p/b KTM are racing the striking new Revelator Alto Team at the Tour de France.

Racing their first Tour de France, the Breton B&B Hotels p/b KTM team have a new bike to exploit. It's called the KTM Revelator Alto Team, and it hasn't yet been launched by KTM, so little is known about it. Naturally, then, we borrowed one of the team's bikes to get a closer look, and here we'll talk about what we can glean from its appearance.

One of the bike's most striking features is its paintwork, especially on the top tube, but more on that shortly. The rider of this particular example is Cyril Lemoine, who, at 39 is one of this Tour's older competitors. Currently placed 123rd on GC, he may not be setting the results alight, but is having a much better Tour than in 2021, when that crash - caused by the Opi Omi sign - on the opening stage saw him forced to abandon with a collapsed lung and broken ribs. Now in his 17th professional season, 2022 could be his Tour swansong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yGpUF_0gluN0T000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eKfkw_0gluN0T000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zq5Lu_0gluN0T000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZZ9d8_0gluN0T000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RFbWd_0gluN0T000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qDZiL_0gluN0T000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320s3b_0gluN0T000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PE7EF_0gluN0T000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=249VJq_0gluN0T000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4etPhs_0gluN0T000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EJhyY_0gluN0T000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GAJQP_0gluN0T000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WbHTO_0gluN0T000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qieIw_0gluN0T000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1boYqv_0gluN0T000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3kjo_0gluN0T000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43qp7J_0gluN0T000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VmPXz_0gluN0T000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vUJ2X_0gluN0T000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n5CdS_0gluN0T000

