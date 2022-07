Mail thieves are going fishing in U.S. Postal Service mailboxes in the Macungie area, and authorities are warning residents to be careful when using the standalone boxes. In one case from earlier this month, a victim dropped off four separate credit card bills with check payments in the mailbox outside the post office in the Trexlertown Plaza in Lower Macungie Township.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO