Grimes man, boy killed in Interstate 80 crash Tuesday

An 11-year-old Grimes boy was killed Tuesday evening and a Grimes man was injured in a chain-reaction crash on U.S. Interstate 80. An Iowa State Patrol crash report issued at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday originally indicated that Luis Venales Graterol, 42, of Grimes also died in the crash, but the report was later revised to show the sole fatality was Ian Venales, 11, of Grimes..

GRIMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO