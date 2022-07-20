ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grimes man, boy killed in Interstate 80 crash Tuesday

By The Perry News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Grimes man and an 11-year-old boy were killed Tuesday evening in a chain-reaction crash on U.S. Interstate 80. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Luis Venales Graterol, 42, of Grimes was traveling eastbound on U.S....

UPDATE: Child sole fatality in interstate crash at E. 14th Street

An 11-year-old Grimes boy was killed Tuesday evening and a Grimes man was injured in a chain-reaction crash on U.S. Interstate 80. An Iowa State Patrol crash report issued at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday originally indicated that Luis Venales Graterol, 42, of Grimes also died in the crash, but the report was later revised to show the sole fatality was Ian Venales, 11, of Grimes..
