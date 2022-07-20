ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Gradual warming trend with more widely scattered storms

By Jeana Gondek
 2 days ago
Beautiful Sunset Overlooking WOKV Studio Mother Nature was putting on a show Tuesday evening with some rainbows through the showers and a spectacular orange sunset! (Mike Buresh)

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — We’re continuing our gradual warming trend as storms become more widely scattered for the next several days.

On Tuesday, many spots didn’t get a whole lot of rain, but some neighborhoods saw as much as an inch or more of rainfall. There were also some spectacular rainbows and beautiful orange sunset pictures from Tuesday evening!

Wednesday there will be a little less rain coverage. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says we’ll see a few scattered showers as early as the morning moving off the Gulf of Mexico that will be locally heavy but mainly hit and miss.

Then the sun will break out before storms fire up in the afternoon. High temperatures will be reaching the low to mid 90s. Feels-like temperatures will be around 102 to 107 degrees. We’re truly into the “Dog Days of Summer,” as 92 degrees is the average high temperature for this time of the year.

Buresh says coverage of the rain for Wednesday will be about 30 to about 35% of our area and then that drops down to 20% by Thursday through Saturday.

And there are still no areas of immediate concern in the tropics, for the next 4 to 6 days, but updates can always be found in Talking the Tropics with Mike Buresh.

Community Policy