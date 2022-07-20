OH Sec of State: over 27,000 Ohioans signed to serve as poll workers for Aug. 2 Primary Election

COLUMBUS — With the August 2 Primary Election approaching, Ohio’s Poll Worker Tracker shows Ohio gained more than 2,600 poll workers in the past week and at least 27,000 Ohioans have signed up to serve as a poll worker, according to a media release from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

The minimum number of poll workers needed statewide is 24,653 and 66 counties have met the minimum number of poll workers needed as of Monday, the release said.

Thirty-five counties have met their goal numbers including Butler, Clinton, Mercer, Preble and Shelby Counties, according to the release.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said he has set a goal of over 28,300 poll workers statewide in order to ensure there is a sufficient number in case of an emergency. The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office said additional help is always needed in both rural and urban counties.

Reminder: Ohio voters statewide will find the following races on their August 2 primary ballot:

· Ohio House of Representatives

· Ohio Senate

· Democrat/Republican State Central Committee

· Local issues and measures impacting their communities

The county breakdown can be seen on Ohio’s Poll Worker Tracker and Ohioans looking to serve as a poll worker may sign up at to become a poll worker by clicking here.

