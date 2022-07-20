Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges charged with felony domestic violence, child abuse

LOS ANGELES — NBA star Miles Bridges has been charged with domestic violence and child abuse weeks after the Charlotte Hornets forward was arrested in California, WSOC-TV is reporting.

In a Tuesday news release, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that his office has filed felony charges against Bridges, 24, including one count of injuring a child’s parent and two counts of child abuse “under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.”

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” Gascón said in a statement. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

The charges stem from an alleged incident that occurred late last month, according to WSOC. Bridges is accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of the couple’s two children around June 27 or 28, the criminal complaint said.

After Los Angeles police arrested Bridges on June 29, he was released on $130,000 bond, WSOC reported.

The Hornets acknowledged the charges against Bridges in a statement Tuesday.

“We are aware of the charges that were filed today against Miles Bridges,” the statement read. “These are very serious charges that we will continue to monitor. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Bridges’ arraignment is slated for Wednesday at the airport branch of Los Angeles County Superior Court, prosecutors said. The investigation is ongoing.

