Arsenal were trying desperately to persuade Gabriel Jesus to move to the Emirates long before Mikel Arteta persuaded Eddie Nketiah to sign a new contract this summer. It was thought that they would both be used as the central striker, but now they find themselves playing alongside each other in most of the Gunners pre-season games and this is likely to carry on as the season proper gets under way.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 HOURS AGO