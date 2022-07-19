Twitter's lawsuit against Elon Musk will go to trial in October

Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk will head to trial for five days in October, Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick ruled this morning during a virtual hearing. The Delaware Court of Chancery ruled that the trial between the Tesla frontman and the social media platform must be expedited to avoid additional irreparable harm, USLaw said, who live Tweeted the developments of the hearing this morning. Twitter attorney William Savitt also stated that an expedited trial was important as the platform needs a decision to be handed down promptly due to important business decisions affecting employee retention or relationships with suppliers or customers, ABC News said.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO