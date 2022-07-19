ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Twitter's lawsuit against Elon Musk will go to trial in October

biztoc.com
 3 days ago

A Delaware judge ruled the trial will last for...

biztoc.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Elon Musk's Lawyers Say Twitter Pushing For 'Warp Speed' Trial After Months Of 'Foot-Dragging'

In the latest twist in the Musk-Twitter buyout saga, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's legal team has said that Twitter Inc TWTR officials are pushing for a 'warp speed' trial. Musk's lawyers responded to Twitter's lawsuit on Friday for the first time. They pushed back against Twitter's request for a four-day trial in September and instead want the trial now to start on Feb. 23 or later, according to Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Twitter, Elon Musk will head to five-day trial in October to settle $44bn buyout

Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk will head to trial for five days in October, Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick ruled this morning during a virtual hearing. The Delaware Court of Chancery ruled that the trial between the Tesla frontman and the social media platform must be expedited to avoid additional irreparable harm, USLaw said, who live Tweeted the developments of the hearing this morning. Twitter attorney William Savitt also stated that an expedited trial was important as the platform needs a decision to be handed down promptly due to important business decisions affecting employee retention or relationships with suppliers or customers, ABC News said.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Twitter blames Elon Musk for making it lose money

Twitter would have earned more money over the past few months if Elon Musk hadn’t been in the picture. At least, that’s what the company says in its Q2 earnings release this morning, citing Musk as a factor in its revenue results, which fell year over year to $1.18 billion from $1.19 billion.
BUSINESS
#Business Leadership
#Business Leadership
CNET

Twitter Claps Back at Musk's Attempt to Delay Trial Over $44B Deal

Twitter wants a judge to grant its request to hold a four-day trial in September after the company sued billionaire Elon Musk for trying to back out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company. Why it matters. Twitter says the company risks "irreparable harm" if the...
BUSINESS
