New Bern Now started covering local government in June 2021. At the time, we watched virtually due to COVID. There were inaudible volume levels and/or periods of no volume and buffering along with livestream feeds stopping in the middle of meetings. Wanting to hear what was happening, we decided to physically attend and record meetings at City Hall, in order to accurately report information to the public.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO