Bucks County, PA

Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Chester, Upper Bucks, Western Chester by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bergen, Essex, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 12:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Passaic The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Southeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Central Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York Bronx County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1232 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bloomfield, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lyndhurst and Rutherford around 1240 PM EDT. Paterson and Passaic around 1245 PM EDT. Teterboro around 1250 PM EDT. Hackensack and Paramus around 1255 PM EDT. Fort Lee and Oradell around 100 PM EDT. Bergenfield and Englewood around 105 PM EDT. Riverdale around 110 PM EDT. Yonkers and Co-op City around 115 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Northern Queens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 15:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: New York City residents should call 3 1 1 to obtain `Beat the Heat` safety tips. A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time. Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures. Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning. Check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! In cases of heat stroke call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bronx; Kings (Brooklyn); New York (Manhattan); Northern Queens; Richmond (Staten Is.); Southern Queens HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index in the upper 90s to lower 100s. * WHERE...New York (Manhattan), Bronx, Southern Queens, Richmond (Staten Island), Kings (Brooklyn) and Northern Queens Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There may be some isolated spots that reach a heat index of around 105 on Sunday. Low temperatures on Saturday night and moreso on Sunday night may not dip below 80 in some spots.
BRONX, NY

