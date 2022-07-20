Heat Advisory issued for Camden, Gloucester, Mercer, Northwestern Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 15:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: New York City residents should call 3 1 1 to obtain `Beat the Heat` safety tips. A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time. Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures. Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning. Check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! In cases of heat stroke call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bronx; Kings (Brooklyn); New York (Manhattan); Northern Queens; Richmond (Staten Is.); Southern Queens HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index in the upper 90s to lower 100s. * WHERE...New York (Manhattan), Bronx, Southern Queens, Richmond (Staten Island), Kings (Brooklyn) and Northern Queens Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There may be some isolated spots that reach a heat index of around 105 on Sunday. Low temperatures on Saturday night and moreso on Sunday night may not dip below 80 in some spots.

