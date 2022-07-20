Heat Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 16:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sussex The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sussex County in southern Delaware * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 437 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Seaford, or 10 miles east of Hurlock, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Georgetown, Seaford, Millsboro, Laurel, Lewes, Milton, Bridgeville, Dagsboro, Henlopen Acres, Cape Henlopen State Park, Sycamore, Long Neck, Blades, Dewey Beach and Bethel. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

